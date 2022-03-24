UCI Mountain Bike World Cup returns to Lourdes for downhill season opener

The first of eight Downhill Mountain Bike World Cups will take place this weekend in Lourdes, France with riders - including defending overall champions Loïc Bruni and Valentina Höll - aiming to set down markers for the upcoming season.

The last time the World Cup was held in Lourdes was all the way back in 2017, with Great Britain’s Rachel Atherton and France’s Alexandre Fayolle winning the women’s and men’s races respectively. This time around, riders will be hoping for more manageable weather conditions, after the thrilling chaos of the 2017 race saw many athletes struggling to stay upright.

Find out everything you need to know about the downhill season opener below.

Schedule

The Mountain Bike World Cup in Lourdes takes place from 26-27 March with Saturday's qualifying followed swiftly by the men's and women's elite finals on Sunday.

Saturday 26 March:

Qualifying round women elite, 13:30pm CET

Qualifying round men elite, 14:00pm CET

Sunday 27 March:

Final women elite, 12:30pm CET

Final men elite, 13:30pm CET

Riders to watch

Last year's men's and women's titles went right down to the wire with Höll and Bruni fending off the challenges of Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela to win the women's and men's titles.

Höll finished the season with 1125 points to win the overall World Cup title at her first attempt. However, things could have been very different had two-time world champion Nicole not slipped on the very last bend of the final World Cup competition in Snowshoe to hand Höll victory in the overall title race. Höll ended the season with two wins, with both coming in the final two races of the season.

In the men's competition, France's Bruni ended the season as champion after accumulating 877 points, with compatriot Daprela hot on his heels on 752 and Loris Vergier rounding off an all-French top three.

Bruni's victory was his second overall World Cup title in three years but it was far from easy for him. It took a blistering performance in the final race to secure the title, after Daprela had crashed during qualifying to scupper his chances of turning his championship lead into a title.

All of last season's drama set up an intriguing prospect at the beginning of the new term. Will old favourites rise to the top or young guns taste victory for the very first time?

What happens next?

Check out the full World Schedule for the 2022 season

26-27 March 2022, Lourdes (FRA), DHI

08-10 April 2022, Petropolis (BRA), XCO, XCC

06-08 May 2022, Albstadt (GER), XCO, XCC

13-15 May 2022, Nove Mesto Na Morave (CZE), XCO, XCC

21-22 May 2022, Fort William (GBR), DHI

10-12 June 2022, Leogang (AUT), DHI, XCO, XCC

08-10 July 2022, Lenzerheide (SUI), DHI, XCO, XCC

15-17 July 2022, Vallnord Pal Arinsal (AND), DHI, XCO, XCC

29-31 July 2022, Snowshoe (USA), DHI, XCO, XCC

05-07 August 2022, Mont-Sainte-Anne (CAN), DHI, XCO, XCC

02-04 September 2022, Val di Sole (ITA), DHI, XCO, XCC