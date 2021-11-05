U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021: India’s Divya Kakran, Nisha, Radhika win bronze

Indian wrestlers Divya Kakran, Nisha and Radhika won bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday.

India have now won five medals at the under-23 world event, with Shivani Pawar clinching a silver and Anju picking a bronze on Thursday.

While two-time Asian champion Divya Kakra pinned Kayla Marano of the USA in the 72kg, Radhika prevailed over Italy’s Aurora Campagna 6-4 in the 62kg division. Both Nisha and Divya came through the repechage rounds.

Nisha, meanwhile, defeated Elma Zeidlere of Latvia by technical superiority in the 65kg bronze-medal contest.

In the men’s freestyle, Saurabh Igave came through the 57kg qualifiers and reached the semis. His impressive run, however, was ended by Azerbaijan’s Aliabbas Rzazade in the last four. Saurabh will now fight for the bronze on Saturday.

India have a chance of adding another bronze to their tally since Parvinder, who lost in the round of 16, will compete in the repechage rounds after his opponent Georgios Pilidis of Greece made the 65kg finals.

However, Sahil, who started with a win in the 97kg but was beaten in the quarter-final by Danylo Stasiuk of Ukraine via fall.

Naveen (70kg) and Vicky (79kg) could not go beyond the qualification round.