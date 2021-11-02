U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021: India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers draw blank

India’s Sunil Kumar could not challenge for the bronze medal after he lost in the repechage round of the Greco-Roman 87kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

Former Asian champion Sunil Kumar lost by technical superiority (8-0) to the current Asian champion Naser Ghasem Alizadeh of Iran.

Meanwhile, five Indian wrestlers were eliminated from as many weight divisions in the Greco-Roman.

In the 60kg, Vikas lost by technical superiority (8-0) to Armenia’s Tigran Minasyan in the round of 16 while Ashu fell 4-3 to the Russian Wrestling Federation’s Miakhdi Iakhiaev in the 67kg at the same stage.

India’s Vikas lost 12-7 to Azerbaijan’s Ulvi Ganizade in the 72kg round of 16 and Deepanshu lost by technical superiority (8-0) to Hungary’s Robert Ersek in the 97kg pre-quarterfinals.

None of their opponents went on to reach the final, which meant that the Indians could not compete in the repechage rounds.

Meanwhile, Rohit Dahiya could not make it to the main draw in the 82kg division after losing 5-0 to Iran’s Mohammad Aziz Naghousi in the qualifying round.