Deepak Punia wins bronze medal at U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022

Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia won a bronze medal in the 86kg freestyle weight category at the U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

It was an underwhelming result for Deepak Punia, a world championships silver medallist and a four-time senior Asian medal winner. He is also a 2018 junior world champion.

In Bishkek, Deepak Punia lost to eventual gold medallist Azizbek Fayzullaev of Uzbekistan and Nurtilek Karypbaev of Kyrgyzstan, who went on to win silver, in the opening two rounds.

The Indian wrestler, however, managed to overpower Maksat Satybaldy of Kazakhstan to settle for the bronze, finishing third out of the four competing grapplers.

Last month, Deepak Punia made the Indian wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will be held in Birmingham in July-August.

Earlier this month, Deepak Punia blanked at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup in Kazakhstan, where he competed in the 92kg. At Birmingham 2022, Deepak will contest in his pet 86kg division.

India won 25 medals in all at the U23 meet in the Kyrgyz capital, including 10 golds. Eight medals came in freestyle, seven in Greco-Roman while the women hauled in 10.

In the men’s freestyle, Aman (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Naveen (74kg) and Viky (92kg) won gold medals in their respective categories.

The rest, including two-time senior Asian championships silver-medallist Gourav Baliyan, won bronze.

In the Greco-Roman, former senior Asian champion Sunil Kumar bagged a gold medal in the 87kg while Neeraj (63kg) was the other gold medallist. Indian Greco Roman grapplers also bagged one silver and four bronze medals.

In the women’s freestyle, Pushpa (57kg), Mansi (59kg), Radhika (65kg) and Reetika (72kg) won a gold medal each. The rest won five silvers and a bronze.

The eight-day continental championship concluded on Sunday.