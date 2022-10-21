U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Ankush Panghal wins silver medal; Mansi bags bronze

India’s medal rush at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022 continued with Ankush Panghal winning silver in the women’s 50kg category and Mansi Ahlawat bagging a bronze in the women’s 59kg event in Pontevedra, Spain, on Thursday.

India have now won five medals, one silver and four bronze, at the age-group worlds in Cairo. The three other bronze medals were secured by Greco Roman grapplers over the first couple of days.

After beating Snizhana Onufriieva of Ukraine by technical superiority in her first bout, Ankush Panghal, who became the U20 Asian champion earlier this year in the 57kg, dispatched Germany’s Ersel Lisa in similar fashion in the quarter-finals.

The Indian wrestler seemed to be up for a stiffer challenge in the semis against Egypt’s Nada Medani Ashour Abdalla Mohamed but eventually pinned the former African champion to make the gold medal bout.

Up against Japan’s Yui Susaki, the Tokyo Olympic champion in the category and a world champion, Ankush struggled to make any inroads and lost the match by fall in just under two minutes. The Japanese wrestler, who has not conceded a single point in over three years, caught Ankush in a leg lock early on and controlled the bout from there on out.

The win also saw Yui Susaki become the first wrestler in history to complete the wrestling Grand Slam - winning gold medals across all major competitions in the sport.

Heading into the bout against Ankush, Susaki had already won gold medals at the Olympics and the cadet (U17), U20 and senior world championships. The U23 crown was the only one missing from the cabinet.

Mansi Ahlawat, meanwhile, started her campaign with a 10-4 win over Zhala Aliyeva of Azerbaijan in the first round but lost to Polish wrestler Magdalena Urszula Glodek in the quarter-finals.

With Glodek making the finals, however, Mansi entered the repechage and promptly beat Sweden’s Evelina Cecilia Linnea Hulthen 6-0 to set up a bronze medal match against Latvian Ramina Mamedova. With her opponent pulling out with an injury, Mansi won the bronze medal by default.