Two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha safe after plane crash

Two-time Olympic gold medallist David Rudisha of Kenya is safe after a scary moment Saturday (10 December) when a plane carrying Rudisha and others crashed.

"All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the flight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet," he told the Daily Nation afterward. The plane came down in southeast Kenya. "[The pilot] saw some clear space where he tried to land the plane, but one of its wings hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field.

"The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long," Rudisha, who had been on his way back from the annual Maasai Olympics, continued. “We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one."

Kenya Masters Athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai suffered an injury to his right ribs and remains hospitalised.

The 33-year-old is the 800m world record holder, took gold at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 and has twice been world champion at the distance (2011, 2015).

Rudisha's last major event before retiring was the Rio Games. He has since hinted that coaching may be in his future plans.