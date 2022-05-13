Triathlon season picks up pace in Yokohama with 2022’s first World Series race 

It’s been a long time coming but the World Triathlon Championships Series is back this Saturday (14 May) in Yokohama with the third race of the season and first of this year.

The first two races took place at the end of 2021 in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi but all eyes will be on Yokahama this weekend, as triathlon returns to Japan after the success of last year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Many of the stars of the Games will be competing for glory this weekend, including Olympic gold medallists Flora Duffy (women's), Alex Yee (mixed relay) and Georgia Taylor-Brown (mixed relay).

Find out everything you need to know about the event below.

When and where will the World Triathlon Championships Series in Yokohama take place?

The third leg of the World Triathlon Championships Series takes place in Yamashita Park in Yokohama on Saturday 14 May.

Both the women's and men's races will take place over the Olympic distance, with a 1.5km swim followed by a 40km bike ride and 10km run.

Who are the stars to look out for this weekend?

After last year’s stunning Olympic triumph - where she became Bermuda’s first-ever gold medallist - Flora Duffy will once again look to swim, cycle and run her way to another World Series victory in Yokohama. Challenging her will be Britain’s Olympic individual silver medallist and mixed relay gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown, while Germany’s current leader of the standings Laura Lindemann also enters the fray.

Some familiar names are missing from the roster in Yokohama, with the USA’s Katie Zaferes and Summer Rappaport not making the trip to Japan.

The men’s race will see Spain’s Antonio Serrat Seoane wearing the number one jersey in the race after putting in strong performances at the end of 2021. Among the other notable names on the starting line, France’s Vincent Luis will be looking for a good year opener, with the two-time World Champion and Olympic mixed relay bronze medallist currently placed fifth. Both of them will face stiff competition from Great Britain’s Tokyo 2020 mixed relay gold and men’s silver medallist Alex Yee, who was also recently crowned eSport World Champion.

There will be no Kristian Blummenfelt, Mario Mola or Jonny Brownlee in Yokohama, however be sure to keep an eye on Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Hayden Wilde from New Zealand, who will be among the favourites for victory.

World Triathlon Championship Series in Yokohama schedule

Saturday 14 May

Women's elite race: 10.16 am

Men's elite race: 13.06 pm