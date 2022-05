Track cycling's finest descend on Canada for the second round of the UCI Track Nations Cup 

Round one of cycling’s Track Nations Cup saw French riders lay down the gauntlet with nine medals and five golds, as they topped the medal table in Glasgow in April.

Now anticipation is high for the second round of competition that takes place between 12 and 15 May in Milton, Canada.

When and where will the event take place?

The second leg of the track nations cup will take place in the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, which is located in Southern Ontario some 40km west of Toronto, Canada.

The competition begins on Thursday 12 May with the Team Pursuit and ends on Sunday 15 May with men's omnium. In between, track cyclists from across the world will battle for position across a large number of team and individual competitions as they race for the chance to win gold medals.

What happened in the first round?

The first round of this year’s nations cup, which took place in Glasgow at the end of April, saw French riders star in both the men’s and women’s competitions. Nine medals, including five golds, from 18 events was enough to see France top the medal table.

Benjamin Thomas and Corentin Ermenault were the main stars in Glasgow, with each winning two gold medals. Thomas, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, put in a dominant performance in both the team pursuit and Madison, while Ermenault won golds in both team and individual pursuit.

Great Britain could count on some familiar names in their lineup in Glasgow, including six-time Olympic medallist, Laura Kenny who claimed silver in the women’s team pursuit along with teammates Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight in a race won by the German team.

The men’s team did equally as well, coming home second to France with Denmark claiming bronze.

Olympian Oliver Wood made it a golden final day for Britain, with victory in the omnium. In total, Team GB won five medals, with one gold, two silvers and two bronze.

Team Canada left Glasgow with three medals including silver in the team sprint. Olympic sprint gold medallist Kelsey Mitchell then won gold in the women’s individual sprint before Lauriane Genest won bronze in keirin.

As this week's hosts, Canada is a team to keep a close eye on, as they aim for victory in front of a home crowd.

Other notable performances at the Glasgow event included Japan’s Olympic silver medallist Yumi Kajihara who won two golds, Colombia’s Martha Bayona Pineda who was victorious in the women’s 500m time trial and Netherlands’ world champion Harrie Lavreysen who won the men’s keirin.

Yumi Kajihara won two golds in the first round of the nations cup Picture by justin setterfield

Track nations cup schedule

Thursday 12 May

10:30 Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

12:12 Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying

15:15 Women's Team Pursuit - First Round

15:43 Men's Team Pursuit - First Round

19:00 Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying

19:38 Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying

20:09 Women's Team Pursuit - Finals

20:24 Women's Team Sprint - First Round

20:37 Men's Team Sprint - First Round

20:50 Men's Team Pursuit - Finals

21:20 Women's Team Sprint - Finals

21:28 Men's Team Sprint - Finals

Friday 13 May

10:30 Women's Sprint - Qualifying

11:15 Men's 1Km Time Trial - Qualifying

12:00 Women's Scratch Race - Heat 1

12:10 Women's Scratch Race - Heat 2

12:20 Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

13:10 Men's Scratch Race - Heat 1

13:22 Men's Scratch Race - Heat 2

13:34 Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

13:59 Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

14:34 Women's Sprint - Quarterfinals

14:50 Women's Elimination Race - Heat 1

15:00 Women's Elimination Race - Heat 2

15:26 Men's Elimination Race - Heat 1

15:38 Men's Elimination Race - Heat 2

19:00 Women's Sprint - Semifinals

19:08 Women's Scratch Race - Final

19:25 Men's 1Km Time Trial - Final

19:57 Women's Individual Pursuit - Finals

20:34 Men's Scratch Race - Final

20:56 Women's Sprint - Finals

21:04 Women's Elimination Race - Final

21:32 Men's Elimination Race - Final

Saturday 14 May

12:00 Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

13:07 Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying

13:40 Women's Omnium - Heat 1

14:24 Women's Omnium - Heat 2

14:41 Men's Keirin - First Round

14:41 Men's Keirin - First Round Repechage

15:08 Men's Madison - Heat 1

15:38 Men's Madison - Heat 2

18:30 Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

18:45 Women's 500m Time Trial - Final

19:07 Men's Keirin - Second Round

19:16 Women's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

19:30 Men's Individual Pursuit - Finals

19:57 Women's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

20:14 Men's Madison - Final

21:14 Men's Keirin - Finals

21:32 Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4

Sunday 15 May

10:00 Men's Sprint - Qualifying

10:47 Men's Omnium - Heat 1

11:12 Men's Omnium - Heat 2

11:37 Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

12:54 Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

13:19 Women's Keirin - First Round

13:19 Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage

13:46 Men's Sprint - Quarterfinals

14:02 Women's Madison - Heat 1

14:38 Women's Madison - Heat 2

16:00 Men's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

16:16 Men's Sprint - Semifinals

16:24 Women's Keirin - Second Round

16:41 Men's Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:00 Women's Madison - Final

17:39 Men's Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

17:56 Women's Keirin - Finals

18:06 Men's Sprint - Finals

18:36 Men's Omnium - Points Race 4/4