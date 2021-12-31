Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Jessie Diggins bank victories in Oberstdorf 

Cross-country skiing’s indomitable Johannes Høsflot Klæbo conquered the 15km freestyle mass start to take another Tour de Ski victory in Oberstdorf on Friday (December 31).

The 25-year-old crossed the line 3.4 seconds ahead of his closest rival and reigning Tour de Ski champion Alexander Bolshunov, from whom he broke clear of in the race’s final stages.

Sjur Røthe guaranteed a second medal for Norway as he rounded off the podium leaving Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave in fourth.

Klæbo’s third stage win comes just three days after he successfully conquered the field in the free sprint in Lenzerheide.

The Norwegian's successes now mean he sits on top of the overalls standings 45 seconds ahead of compatriot Pål Golberg and leads the points standings 25 points clear of Erik Valnes.

Defending Tour de Ski champion Jessie Diggins claimed her second win in three stages in the 10km freestyle.

The 30-year-old survived a furious sprint finish to cross the line 0.5 seconds ahead of Frida Karlsson and Tatiana Sorina who came in third.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist's victory in Germany now sees her move back into first place in the overall standings, leading Kerttu Niksanen by 13 seconds.

Last year the American became the first non-European to win the Tour de Ski title and the cross-country skier, already qualified for Beijing 2022, is hoping to call it hers again come the final races in January.

