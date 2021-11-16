Top things you need to know about the 2021/22 luge season

Tighten your spiked gloves and hold onto your sled because it’s time to hurl down an ice track at more than 80 mph. Luge, the fastest event at the Olympic Winter Games, starts the 2021/22 season on 20 November with the first World Cup stage. Ahead of us, an action-packed road that will take us to Beijing 2022.

This season’s luge World Cup will double as qualification for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. In fact, the first stage of the series, which will all be live streamed on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, will take place in the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, where the world’s best lugers have spent the past two weeks getting to know the venue that will host the Olympic competition next February.

Germany is still the biggest powerhouse in the sport, thanks to legends like Natalie Geisenberger and Felix Loch, but there is more to their dominance. At PyeongChang 2018, the German luge team won six medals out of 12 on offer, and at Sochi 2014, swept the four golds.

But what would sport be without the upsets? Ask David Gleirscher (Austria), the reigning Olympic champion, Roman Repilov (Russian Luge Federation, RLF), the two-time world champion (2020, 2021), or his compatriot Ekaterina Katnikova, one of only two non-German women to win the World Championship this century.

Here are some of the biggest names to keep an eye on this Olympic season ahead of Beijing 2022.

Women’s preview: The legend and the heir apparent

Facts about German dominance in women’s luge: taking into account East Germany and other iterations, they have won 33 Olympic medals, almost three times more than the rest of the nations combined; and they have swept the Olympic podium five times. They have won every overall World Cup title since 1998, and 27 out of the last 30 World Championships.

Oh, and they went 11 years without a single defeat in a race at the biggest international events. Between December 1997 and February 2009, they won four Olympic golds, eight World Championships and 88 consecutive World Cup stages (a streak that would reach 105 wins in the competition).

So, yes, once again German lugers are the main favourites this season. But who?

Enter Natalie Geisenberger, the most successful female luger of all time, with four golds and a bronze. With one more medal in Beijing 2022, she would tie another legend, Italian Armin Zöggeler, whose last Olympic medal was a bronze at Sochi 2014. Geisenberger is a nine-time world champion (four titles in singles, one in sprint and four in the team relay) and overall winner in eight of the last nine World Cups.

Who got in her way? Her teammate Julia Taubitz. In 2020 she won the World Cup overall title, in 2021 she claimed the World Championship, and in 2022 she will make her debut at the Olympics. And don’t forget Dajana Eitberger, silver medalist in PyeongChang 2018, and Anna Berreiter, U23 world champion. This quartet took the first four positions at the 2021 World Championship in January in Königssee, Germany.

Among the other contenders for a spot on the podium are Alex Gough (Canada), double Olympic medalist in 2018; RLF’s Ekaterina Katnikova, world champion in 2020, Victoria Demchenko, daughter of three-time Olympic medalist Albert Demchenko, and Tatiana Ivanova; and Team USA's Summer Britcher.

Men's preview: Can Repilov top Felix Loch again?

In the men’s category, the list of contenders is even larger, but it should start again with Germany: Felix Loch, three-time Olympic gold medalist, 13-time world champion (six in the singles event) and overall winner of seven World Cups, wants to erase the disappointment of PyeongChang 2018, where he didn’t even get on the podium. The road back to the top starts here.

In-house competition comes by way of Johannes Ludwig, bronze medallist in 2018, but mainly from other countries. At 25 years old, Roman Repilov (ROC) already has two World Championships and two overall World Cup titles to his name. Compatriot Semen Pavlichenko has been a staple on the World Cup podium since 2018 and was himself a world champion in 2015.

Austria’s David Gleirscher was the surprise Olympic champion in 2018, despite never having reached the top-three in a World Cup race, while his brother Nico Gleirscher is the reigning world champion in sprint.

American Chris Mazdzer, silver medalist in 2018, will have to overcome a broken foot if he wants to at least repeat his second-placed feat. Also keep an eye on three-time World Championship bronze medallist Dominik Fischnaller (Italy) and former Youth Olympics and junior world champion Kristers Aparjods (Latvia).

LEARN MORE: Felix Loch, the German speed machine

Doubles preview: The Tobiases vs Eggert/Benecken

In the doubles events, the favourites are (you guessed right) the German lugers. On one side, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, two-time Olympic gold medallists (2014, 2018), three-time world champions (2013, 2015, 2016), and four-time overall World Cup winners. On the other side, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, bronze medal winners at PyeongChang 2018, four-time world champions (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021) and five-time overall World Cup winners.

Their main rivals will be Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics, double Olympic medalists who want to keep it going after a strong season (bronze in the World Championship and silver in the World Cup), and Austria’s Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, winners of last season’s World Cup.

Germany's luge relay team claimed its second consecutive gold in PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Team Relay: A wide open field

And who could possibly be the favourites in the team relay events? Well, maybe you got a little ahead of yourself this time. We’ll see. Of course, Germany has struck gold since this event first entered the Olympic programme at Sochi 2014, and has won 16 of the last 18 World Championships, but only one of the last three.

The Russian Luge Federation was world champion in 2019 and Austria reached the top in 2021. And don’t forget Latvia, who could compete with two sets of decorated siblings (the Sics and the Aparjods), Canada, silver Olympic medalist in 2018, and even the United States if Mazdzer gets healthy in time.

Schedule of the 2021/22 luge World Cup

1º stage: 20-21 November 2021 - Yanqing (People's Republic of China)

20-21 November 2021 - Yanqing (People's Republic of China) 2º stage: 27-28 November 2021 - Sochi (Russia)

27-28 November 2021 - Sochi (Russia) 3º stage: 4-5 December 2021 - Sochi (Russia)

4-5 December 2021 - Sochi (Russia) 4º stage: 11-12 December 2021 - Altenberg (Germany)

11-12 December 2021 - Altenberg (Germany) 5º stage: 18-19 December 2021 - Innsbruck (Austria)

18-19 December 2021 - Innsbruck (Austria) 6º stage: 1-2 January 2022 - Winterberg (Germany)

1-2 January 2022 - Winterberg (Germany) 7º stage: 8-9 January 2022 - Sigulda (Latvia)

8-9 January 2022 - Sigulda (Latvia) 8º stage: 15-16 January 2022 - Oberhof (Germany)

15-16 January 2022 - Oberhof (Germany) 9º stage: 22-23 January 2022 - St. Moritz-Celerina (Switzerland)

How to watch 2021/22 Luge World Cup events live on Olympic Channel

You can watch action and replays of the whole 2021-22 Luge World Cup season live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, beginning 20-21 November at the Beijing 2022 Olympic track in Yanquing, which you can stream here (territorial restrictions apply).

Olympic luge at Beijing 2022

The luge competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will take place at the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing between 5-10 February 2022. The competition will feature four events: men's and women's singles, men's doubles, and mixed team relay.

The period to achieve points for the Olympic Season World Cup Ranking List ends on 10 January 2022, with a total of 106 quota spots available for athletes to qualify for the Games.

The first World Cup stage will be live streamed on Olympics.com between 19-21 November 2021.