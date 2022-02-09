Top facts about the men's combined at Beijing 2022

The combined is the third medal event in the men's alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event, which aggregates the times of downhill and slalom, will take place at the Beijing National Ski Centre in Yanqing on Thursday (10 February): the downhill run starts at 10:30 local time (3:30 CET, 18:30 PST on Wednesday). The slalom is scheduled for 14:15 (7:15 CET, 22:15 PST on Wednesday).

The combined is the oldest alpine event in the Olympic programme (1936), but it hasn't featured in the last two World Cup seasons.

Now-retired Marcel Hirscher won gold at PyeongChang 2018, and there are no double Olympic champions in this event.

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic won more Olympic medals in combined than anyone else after collecting 3 consecutive silvers between 2006 and 2014.

30 racers have entered the event, and only 19 took part in the last downhill training run: Vincent Kriechmayr clocked the fastest time on the Rock course, with fellow Austrian teammate Marco Schwarz in second, 0.69 seconds slower. Germany's Simon Jocher recorded the third quickest time, 1.13 seconds behind the leader.

13 competitors, including Olympic Super G medallists Matthias Mayer, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, decided to rest and skipped the practice run.

Men's combined at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Alexis Pinturault (FRA) : He won silver both at PyeongChang 2018 and at last year's world championships in Cortina, Italy. The French all-rounder won six World Cup globes and was world champion in 2019 in Are, Sweden.

Marco Schwarz (AUT) : The Austrian is the reigning world champion and also won bronze three years ago in Are. He finished fourth in PyeongChang

Loic Meillard (SUI): Bronze medallist at the 2021 world championships.

James Crawford (CAN): He finished just outside the podium at the Cortina 2021 world championships, after leading the downhill event.

Simon Jocher (GER): Fifth in Cortina one year go.