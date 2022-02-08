Top facts about the women's slalom at Beijing 2022

The women's slalom is the fourth medal event in the alpine skiing programme at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event will take place on the 'Ice River' course at the Beijing National Ski Centre on Wednesday (9 February): the first run starts at 10:15 local time (3:15 CET, 18:15 PST on Tuesday). The second descent is scheduled for 13:45 (6:45 CET, 21:45 PST on Tuesday).

The track, which saw 30 out of 80 racers fail to finish in the women's giant slalom on Monday, is situated in the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area, in northwest Yanqing, about 100km northwest of Beijing

86 racers have entered the event, for a total of 51 nations represented.

PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist Frida Hansdotter of Sweden retired at the end of the 2019 season and won't be able to defend her title.

At Sochi 2014 Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in history and could join Vreni Schneider of Switzerland, who's the only woman to win two Olympic gold medals in this event (1994, 1998).

Women's slalom at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Petra Vlhova (SVK) : World silver medallist at Cortina 2021, the Slovakian skier has already conquered the World Cup globe thanks to five wins and two second places (both behind Shiffrin) this season.

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) : Olympic gold medallist at Sochi 2014, four-time world champion and silver medallist at the Cortina 2021 world championships, she holds the record for World Cup wins (47). This season she has won two slaloms (Killington, Schladming), finishing second on three other occasions.

Katharina Liensberger (AUT): The reigning world champion from Cortina and 2021 globe winner. This season her best performance has been a second place in Lienz, Austria.

Lena Duerr (GER): The 30-year-old German has finished on the podium three times this season, including at the last one in Schlaming at the end of January.

Wendy Holdener (SUI): Silver medallist at PyeongChang 2018, this season she has had two podium finishes (third in Killington, second in Kranjska Gora). She has 29 career podiums in slalom to her name, but no World Cup wins yet.

Michelle Gisin (SUI):The Swiss all-rounder has made the podium in slalom six times during her career, including a third place this season in Lienz.

Women's slalom, schedule:

