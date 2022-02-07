Top facts about the men's Super G at Beijing 2022

The men's Super G is the second speed event in alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event will take place on 'The Rock' course at the Beijing National Ski Centre and is scheduled for Tuesday (8 February) at 11:00 local time (4:00 CET, 19:00 PST on Saturday).

Compared to the downhill, competitors will use a lower start gate (1,930m) and the course, set by Swiss coach Reto Nydegger, is almost 900m shorter at a total length of 2,267m.

There are 47 racers in the start list.

Austria's Matthias Mayer, who won the event at PyeongChang 2018, has the chance to claim his fourth Olympic medal 24 hours after winning downhill bronze.

No skier from outside Europe has won the Olympic men's Super G with the event making its debut at Calgary 1988.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde after his run during the Men's Downhill. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men's super G at Beijing 2022: Stars to watch

Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) : Cortina 2021 world champion and 2021 World Cup globe winner. He has two Super G podium finishes this season.

Matthias Mayer (AUT) : Olympic gold medallist at PyeongChang 2018, two World Cup podiums this season.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR): Current leader in the Super G World Cup standings with three wins this season (Beaver Creek, Val Gardena, Bormio).

Marco Odermatt (SUI): In his career, the Swiss rising star has won four World Cup Super G races (seven podiums in total), two of them this season (Beaver Creek, Wengen).