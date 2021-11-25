Tomokazu Harimoto knocked out of World Table Tennis Championships in Houston

World No. 5 Tomokazu Harimoto suffered a shock elimination from the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday (24 November) in Houston, USA.

The Japanese top seed lost to Jakub Dyjas of Poland, ranked 65th, in a close seven set contest of 7-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Harimoto, who at 14-years-old became the youngest ever winner of an ITTF World Tour men's singles title at the 2017 Czech Open, was hoping to win Japan’s first world men's singles title in 42 years.

Despite the loss, Harimoto was gracious in defeat.

"I'm not especially surprised with a loss at any stage. This is where I stand now, ability wise," Harimoto, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist told Kyodo news after the loss.

"Of course the (2024) Paris Olympics is my goal. I want to believe in myself and work hard."

Houston is hosting the World Table Tennis Championships, featuring 128 players in singles (men and women) and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions, for the first time.