Figure skating’s Grand Prix Series heads to Tokyo without Hanyu, Kihira and Trusova - Top things to know

Figure skating goes from Torino to Tokyo this week, with NHK Trophy set to be the fourth stop of the sport’s Grand Prix Series this Olympic season.

Competition is set for Friday and Saturday (12 and 13 November) in Japan, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, site of the 1977 and 1985 World Figure Skating Championships.

While there is plenty to watch out for, the Japanese Grand Prix stop will be without two-time Olympic champion and home hero Hanyu Yuzuru or his compatriot Kihira Rika, both of whom withdrew last week due to respective ankle injuries.

Reigning world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova’s withdrawal was confirmed on Monday (8 November), as she continues to deal with a foot injury that hampered her training during Skate America.

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games silver medallist Uno Shoma takes centre stage in the absence of those big names, while his Japanese teammate Sakamoto Kaori is the defending NHK Trophy champion, though last year’s field was almost strictly comprised of domestic skaters.

The reigning world champions in both pairs and ice dance from the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSR) are set to skate on the Grand Prix for the first time this season.

Here, five things to know for the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Internationaux de France following next weekend (19 and 20 November).

Men: Zhou, Uno meet again

While there is no Hanyu, Uno is joined by 2019 world bronze medallist Vincent Zhou in Tokyo, the American coming off of his first-ever Grand Prix win when he beat both Uno and Nathan Chen to capture Skate America.

The triumph snapped Chen’s 10-event and more than three-year-long winning streak.

Uno and Zhou are the heavy favourites to go 1-2 in the men's singles event, but in what order we’ll have to wait and see. Though last week’s results in Italy, with Kagiyama Yuma bouncing back from seventh to first, are a reminder to expect the unexpected.

The Republic of Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan makes the trip straight from Torino to Tokyo, having been brilliant in the short program but then struggling in the long.

The men’s field also features Matteo Rizzi of Italy, Makar Ignatov and Alexander Samarin of Russia, Nam Nguyen of Canada, and Japan’s Yamamoto Sota.

Women: New Grand Prix champ will emerge in Tokyo

With Trusova out, fans are guaranteed a fourth champion in four Grand Prix events in women’s singles, Trusova having won at Skate America and her Russian compatriots Kamila Valieva (Skate Canada) and Anna Shcherbakova (Gran Premio d’Italia) also notching wins.

Could that be Daria Usacheva? The 15-year-old made her senior Grand Prix debut with a silver behind training mate Trusova in Las Vegas, but the aforementioned Sakamoto has experience on her side in Tokyo, skating in her fifth Grand Prix season. She took fourth place at Skate America.

The Republic of Korea’s You Young, the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) champion, is especially dangerous with her triple Axel, the jump propelling her to bronze behind Trusova and Usacheva at Skate America three weeks ago.

Usacheva, You, and Sakamoto were separated by just 1.38 points total there.

The triple Axel is the same jump that American teen Alysa Liu will look to have in her armour, having landed it in the short program (though it was called under-rotated) at Skate Canada before falling on it in the free.

Japan’s 17-year-old Kawabe Mana also has the triple Axel, as she showed in a compelling free skate at Skate Canada, placing sixth in the segment and ninth overall.

Another Japanese 17-year-old, Matsuike Rino, is the reigning junior national champion.

Lim Eun-soo (KOR) and Amber Glenn (USA) are also set to feature.

Pairs: World champs make GP season debut at NHK Trophy

While some skaters – like Chen and China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong – are finished with their two Grand Prix assignments, others are just starting, including the reigning world champions in pairs, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

The duo has kept its La Esmerelda short program from last season, though they have a new free skate, choreographed by Nikolai Morozov. They opened their international season with a win at Finlandia Trophy last month, beating Russian compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by 14 points thanks to a 153.37 in the free.

Tarasova/Morozov captured their fifth Grand Prix gold at Skate America, but felt as though they weren’t at their best, with particular room for improvement on their side-by-side jumping.

The two teams will go head-to-head again this weekend.

Japanese fans will have plenty to cheer about in the pairs as the breakout team of Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi, the Canada-based pair, winning a surprise silver behind Tarasova/Morozov in Las Vegas with an especially engaging free skate, set to “Woman.”

Team USA’s Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc will look to continue their good form, as well, having won bronze at Skate Canada two weeks ago.

Dance: Sinitsina/Katsalapov also back onto GP ahead of Beijing 2022

Much like their teammates Mishina/Galliamov, it’s a first Grand Prix stop in the Olympic year for Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the ice dance, the team coming off of its world championship-winning season last year.

Two-time world medallists Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. won silver at Skate America, and will look to be the stiffest challenge for the Russian favourites.

Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will have redemption on their minds after finishing seventh at Skate Canada.

And Vancouver 2010 men’s singles bronze medallist Takahashi Daisuke continues his venture into dance with partner Muramoto Kana. They’ll compete along with Japanese teammates Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim, the reigning and three-time national champions.

NHK Trophy: What to know

Official practices are set to get underway on Thursday morning local time, with competition starting on Friday afternoon from 12:30 local (GMT+9) with the pairs short program.

This is the fourth stop on the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, with the aforementioned Internationaux de France to follow next weekend. The Series wraps up at the end of the month in Sochi, Russia, at the Rostelecom Cup.

The Grand Prix Final next month is also to be held in Japan with Osaka as host, from 9-12 December.

The ISU Grand Prix events can also be key for Olympic team selections. These are done by each nation individually, based on quota spots earned for Beijing 2022. Most teams are named in late December or early January following national championship events prior to the Games. Many governing bodies take into account a skater or team’s “body of work”, especially internationally, meaning each and every event leading up to Beijing carries its own importance.

Schedule of competition - NHK Trophy 2021

Friday, 12 November (all times local to Tokyo, Japan)

12:30 Pair skating – short program

14:20 Ice dance – rhythm dance

16:30 Women's singles – short program

19:05 Men’s singles – short program

Saturday, 13 November

12:25 Pair skating – free skate

14:40 Ice dance – free dance

16:40 Women’s singles – free skate

19:35 Men’s singles – free skate

Sunday, 14 November

13:20 Exhibition gala

How to watch live and stream NHK Trophy 2021 highlights

The ISU’s list of international broadcasters can be found here.