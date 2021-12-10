Tokyo 2020 medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia named on UWW award list

Five Indian wrestlers, including Tokyo 2020 medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, were named in the United World Wrestling's end-of-year award list.

Tokyo Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik along with 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor also found a mention. For the first time, the awards were given to top finishers, by points, in all three wrestling styles and in 30 different weight categories.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Dahiya bagged the third spot in the 57kg category as Thomas Gilman (USA) overtook him and Olympic champion Zavur Ugev (RWF) in the points tally with his appearance at the World Championships earlier this year.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Punia, meanwhile, finished at the third spot in the 65kg category behind Olympic champion Takuto Otoguro (JPN) and Zagir Shakhiev (RWF).

India's Vinesh Phogat. Picture by UWW Media

Two-time Olympian Vinesh finished in the second spot of the women's 53kg category behind Olympic champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan. The premier Indian pugilist had finished with gold medals at the Rome ranking event, Asian Championships and Poland Open ranking earlier this year.

Olympic debutant Malik finished in the third spot of the women's 57kg category. She was fifth at the Matteo Pellicone ranking event and became the Asian champion in April.

Mor, meanwhile, finished third in the women's 59kg category. She had won the Asian Championships besides her bronze finish at World Championships earlier this year.

It should also be noted that the annual award returned in 2021 after a forced break of two years.