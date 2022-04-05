Tiger Woods and his Augusta National love story with the Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods may, or may not, take part in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Georgia, USA.

That, he says, will come down to a "game-time decision".

But the golfing legend – whose last Major win was at Augusta in 2019 – has been practising all week on the course in front of full crowds who have come to watch him.

It would be a remarkable comeback, just the latest in Woods' storied career, after a February 2021 car accident in which the American suffered compound fractures in both legs.

He would be looking for a record-tying sixth Masters win if he plays in the 2022 tournament, set for 7–10 April.

Here, we revisit each of his five previous tournament wins.

1997 Masters: Record victory

In 1997, Woods made his professional Masters debut after two previous appearances as an amateur – and promptly won the tournament.

Not only did he win the Masters in 1997, he also dominated, putting a record 18-under score of 270 (which stood until 2020) – a 12-shot winning margin (which still stands as the biggest Masters win) over Tom Kite.

It was Woods' first major, and the first Masters tournament won by a non-white player. At 21 years old, he also became Augusta's youngest champion.

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the 1997 Masters Tournament Picture by Steve Munday /Allsport via Getty Images

2001 Masters: The "Tiger Slam"

Woods entered 2001 holding the U.S. Open, (British) Open Championship, and PGA Championship titles, which he had won the year before.

Tiger took the clubhouse lead following the third round, and put together a 68 final round to finish 16-under-par for the tournament and win all four modern major tournaments consecutively – the first golfer to do so.

His achievement was nicknamed the "Tiger Slam" – a nod to the term "grand slam" which refers to winning all majors in a single season, as he did not win all four in the same year.

2002 Masters: Back-to-back

A strong Saturday with a six-under round pushed Tiger from four shots back after the second round into a tie for the lead.

Woods had no issues on the final day, shooting one-under for the round to win by three clear strokes – just the third man to defend his Masters title after Jack Nicklaus in 1966 and Nick Faldo (1999).

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the 2022 Masters Picture by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

2005 Masters: Playoff victory

Woods' fourth Masters triumph remains the closest-run one of his five.

A rain-hit tournament saw Woods well off the pace at the cut. While he was in third after the first two rounds, he found himself six shots back of leader Chris DiMarco.

Tiger put together a stunning seven-under third round, which saw DiMarco card a two-over round as Woods took a three-stroke lead overall.

But DiMarco would find form once more on the final day. Even with Woods hitting what was later voted the greatest shot in the history of the tournament with a 50-foot shot from just off the 16th green, Tiger would be pegged back by DiMarco for a playoff.

Woods won the one-hole sudden-death playoff by birdieing the 18th, while DiMarco could only manage par.

Tiger Woods watches his birdie putt during the 2005 Masters Tournament sudden-death playoff with Chris DiMarco Picture by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

2019 Masters: The comeback

Woods' dramatic decline from the top of golf through both injuries and multiple off-course issues in his personal life in the years leading up to 2019 were well-documented.

He was not regarded as a favourite for the Green Jacket before the weekend, but started strongly to sit just one shot back of the co-leaders after the second round.

Tiger kept in contention in the third round before capitalising on a poor two-over final round from overnight leader Francesco Molinari to clinch a famous victory.

His fifth Masters title, won at age 43, made him the second-oldest man to win the tournament.

2022 Masters: ?

All eyes are now on Woods as he continues practising at Augusta National.

Will there be more Tiger magic in 2022?