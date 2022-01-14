Tiarn Collins, Tess Coady lead top qualifiers at snowboard slopestyle World Cup

Tiarn Collins and Tess Coady were the top qualifiers from the men's and women's slopestyle semifinals on the penultimate day of action at the Snowboard World Cup in Laax, Switzerland.

The event in Laax is the final snowboard slopestyle World Cup stage before Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 open on 4 February.

In the women's semifinals, 2021 world bronze medallist Coady produced the best score of the day in her second run (79.35) to lead the top eight women into Saturday's (15 January) finals. PyeongChang 2018 Big Air champion Anna Gasser (78.81) was second, with Cool Wakushima (75.36) third. The women's finals are scheduled to take place at 13:15 CET.

In the men's semifinals, 22-year-old New Zealander Collins had far and away the best run of the competition (87.71), while reigning slopestyle world champion Markus Kleveland trailed behind in second (79.63). The top 12 men from Friday's (14 January) semifinals advanced to the final of the slopestyle competition, scheduled to take place at 13:15 CET on Saturday (15 January).

