Thomas and Uber Cup badminton: Indian women in quarter-finals after 4-1 win over USA

The Indian women’s badminton team sealed its place in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over USA in their Group D tie on Tuesday.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, ranked 7th in the badminton world rankings, got the ball rolling for India, beating the 95th ranked Jennie Gai 21-10, 21-11 in the first singles rubber.

The Indian shuttler took the match by the scruff of the neck from the get go and raced to 16-4 lead in the first game and there was no looking back from there on for PV Sindhu as she sealed off the contest with ease in 26 minutes.

Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly doubled India’s advantage with a solid 21-19, 21-10 victory over Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee. The Indian duo was trailing 5-11 in the opening game but produced a fine comeback to take the lead.

The second game, meanwhile, was a much more straightforward affair as Crasto and Jolly cruised to a 12-0 lead before closing the match off in 34 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap then confirmed the tie for India with a 21-18, 21-11 win over Esther Shi.

Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee pulled a point back for team USA, edging out Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 12-21, 21-17, 13-21 in the second doubles match of the tie.

Youngster Ashmita Chaliha, however, completed the 4-1 scoreline for India after accounting for Natalie Chi 21-18, 21-13 in the final rubber of the day.

The victory, coupled with their 4-1 win over Canada on Sunday, ensures India a top two finish along with South Korea in the Uber Cup Group D and in extension, a berth in the top eight.

India and Korea will meet on Wednesday to settle the group winners.

The Indian men’s team had secured their quarters berth in the Thomas Cup on Monday and will also be in action tomorrow for their final Group C encounter against Chinese Taipei tomorrow.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams were ousted in the quarter-finals of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020 held last year.