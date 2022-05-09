Thomas and Uber Cup badminton: Indian men blank Canada 5-0, confirm quarters berth

The men’s Indian badminton team confirmed a quarter-finals berth with a convincing 5-0 win over Canada in Group C at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 on Monday.

Playing at the impact arena in Bangkok, Thailand, India’s Thomas Cup team was handed the lead by world championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, who survived a brave challenge from Brian Yang.

Ranked 11 in the badminton world rankings, Kidambi Srikanth lost the tight opening game to the world No. 29 Canadian but fought back to win 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in 52 minutes.

India doubled their lead through Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as the world No. 9 men’s doubles pair made short work of Jason Hoshue and BR Kevin Lee. The Indian duo wrapped up the match 21-12, 21-11 in less than 30 minutes.

Then, HS Prannoy sealed the tie for India with a solid 21-15, 21-12 victory over India-born Canadian shuttler BR Sankeerth in 42 minutes.

India’s other men’s doubles team, Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala, made it 4-0. The young Indian pair registered a 21-15, 21-11 win against Dong Adam and Nyl Yakura.

The Indian shuttlers completed the clean sweep after Priyanshu Rajawat won the fifth rubber 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 against Victor Lai.

India had defeated Germany in the first Thomas Cup tie on Sunday and Monday’s win guarantees them a top two finish in their group, and by extension, a place in the final eight

India will face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday and the winner of the match will decide which team tops the group.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team will be in action in the Uber Cup against Team USA on Tuesday.