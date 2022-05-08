Thomas and Uber Cup badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen inspire India’s winning starts

The Indian women’s Indian badminton team beat Canada 4-1 in Group D while the men’s team blanked Germany 5-0 in Group C of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha won their singles matches while the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly won the doubles match for the women’s team in the Uber Cup.

The doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Shruti Mishra was the only Indians to lose a match on the day.

PV Sindhu, a former world champion, played the first match for India against Canada’s highest-ranked player Michelle Li. The world No. 7 PV Sindhu began the match strongly despite some resistance from the 11th-ranked opponent.

The second game, however, was dominated by PV Sindhu, who went on to win the contest 21-17, 21-10 in just over a half-hour to give India a 1-0 advantage in the five-match tie.

Pan American Games doubles champions, Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai, then levelled the tie after defeating the young Indian duo of Simran Singhi and Shruti Mishra 21-19, 21-12 in 36 minutes.

India’s Aakarshi Kashyap and Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang contested the third match. Aakarshi Kashyap, one of India’s top players on the domestic circuit, kept her nerves to win the contest 17-21, 21-18, 21-17 and helped India reclaim the lead.

The make-shift pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly then claimed the fourth match of the tie by defeating Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu 21-9, 21-15 and gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Ashmita Chaliha, up against fellow youngster Rachel Chan, went down easily in the first game but mounted a gritty comeback. Trailing 4-8, Ashmita amped her pace to pocket the second game 21-11. In the decider, Ashmita Chaliha trailed 15-9 before storming back into the match and winning it 12-21, 21-11, 22-20.

The Indian women will next play the USA in Group D on Tuesday and are likely to progress to the last eight if they win the tie.

India beat Germany 5-0 in Thomas Cup

Earlier, the Indian men enjoyed a more comfortable outing in the Thomas Cup, beating Germany 5-0.

India’s highest-ranked player Lakshya Sen, the current world No. 9, began proceedings with a 21-16, 21-13 win over world No. 64 Max Weisskirchen.

Lakshya Sen in action against Germany's Max Weisskirchen on Sunday. Picture by Badmintonphoto

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who won the India Open title earlier this year, then got the better of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Marvin Seidel 21-15, 10-21, 21-13 to give India a 2-0 lead.

World championships silver medallist and world No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth soon sealed the tie for India with a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-9, 21-11 win over Kai Schafer.

The pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila made it 4-0, beating Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Voelker 25-23, 21-15 in 42 minutes.

In the final match of the tie, HS Prannoy, world No. 23,completed a 5-0 clean sweep with a comfortable 21-9, 21-9 win over youngster Matthias Kicklitz.

The Indian men next play Canada in Group C on Monday and could seal their place in the quarter-finals with a victory.