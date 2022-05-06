Thomas Cup 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zii Jia joins up with his national squad to spearhead Malaysia's efforts to reclaim badminton's coveted men's team trophy, the Thomas Cup.

The 2022 edition of the tournament gets underway in Bangkok, Thailand, from 8 to 15 May.

Fresh after winning the Asian Championship title in Manila, the 24-year-old climbed a notch to a career-high No.6 in the world rankings.

It is the Malaysian's first individual title after opting to part ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) at the start of this year, and compete as an independent.

Although Lee remains the first men's singles player in their line-up, unlike the last edition of this event, he will not be shouldering the responsibility as the captain of the squad. That honour has been awarded to Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Aaron Chia.

Lee, who has managed two semi-final appearances in his two World Tour events this season, at the German Open and the All England Open, will be aiming to play consistently throughout the tournament and deliver the morale boosting first point, each time he takes to the court.

READ MORE: BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022: Preview, schedule, and stars to watch in Bangkok

Malaysia set to clash with Japan to top Group D

Once again Malaysia has been drawn with Japan in the group stage of the tournament, as was the case in the 2020 edition which was only held last year due to the global pandemic.

This means we are likely to see a repeat of Lee Zii Jia take on Momota Kento as both nations will be aiming to top to Group D for a more advantageous placing in the quarter-finals.

Last time out the Japanese held the advantage which started with an extremely close encounter between Lee and Momota, which stretched to three games and extra points, with the double world champion snatching the win.

However Momota has been out of form as of late and the momentum could be on the Malaysian's side this time around.

England and the United States make up the other two nations in the group and Malaysia will kickstart its campaign against England on Monday (9 May).

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia's tough road to the top: It's all about consistency

Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 live in Malaysia?

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 will be broadcast live in Malaysia on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, you can still follow all the action on Olympics.com's live blog throughout the tournament.