Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen lead India’s challenge - watch live

Ace Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 starting from May 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the Thomas Cup is the world badminton team championship for men, the Uber Cup is the women’s version. Both championships will have 16 teams each divided into four groups.

The Indian men’s badminton team competing in the Thomas Cup has been clubbed with fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in Group C.

The Indian women are in Group D of the Uber Cup along with second seeds South Korea, Canada, and the USA.

India’s team for the Thomas Cup is one of the strongest in recent times. The three singles players, world No. 9 Lakshya Sen, world No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth and world No. 23 HS Prannoy, along with world No. 9 doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make a formidable unit.

On the other hand, two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu will lead the young women’s team in the Uber Cup. The team features Unnati Hooda, 14, Aakarshi Kashyap, 20, and Ashmita Chaliha, 22.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal did not compete at the recent trials due to fatigue and failed to make the team. Indian doubles preparations also received a setback after Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, pulled out due to a hip strain. N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa had already withdrawn after the latter suffered an injury.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals. Each team will be able to field three singles players and two doubles pairs in a tie of five matches.

While the Indian men have never won a medal at Thomas Cup, the women’s team clinched bronze at two editions - 2014 and 2016.

At the previous edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup held in Denmark last year, Indonesia claimed their 14th Thomas Cup title while China won the Uber Cup for the 15th time. Both Indian men’s and women’s teams were eliminated in their respective quarter-finals.

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 end on May 15.

Indian badminton group-stage schedule and live India start times for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022

All times are in India standard time (IST)

Thomas Cup

Sunday, May 8 - India vs Germany - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Monday, May 9 - India vs Canada - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, May 11 - India vs Chinese Taipei – 12:30 PM IST onwards

Uber Cup

Sunday, May 8 - India vs Canada – 5:30 PM IST onwards

Tuesday, May 10 - India vs USA - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Wednesday, May 11 - India vs South Korea – 7:30 AM IST onwards

Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 live in India?

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 badminton will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot.

Indian badminton squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2022

Thomas Cup: MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty

Uber Cup: Ashmita Chaliha, Tanisha Crasto, Unnati Hooda, Treesa jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Shruti Mishra, PV Sindhu, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 badminton draw

Thomas Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore

Group B: Denmark, China, France, Algeria

Group C: Chinese Taipei, India, Germany, Canada

Group D: Japan, Malaysia, England, New Zealand

Uber Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany

Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Australia

Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Egypt

Group D: South Korea, India, Canada, USA