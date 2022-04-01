Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men drawn alongside Chinese Taipei, women clubbed with South Korea

The draw for the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022 took place at the Arnoma Grand Bangkok in Thailand on Friday. The tournament will be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.

The 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams were drawn into four groups of four each.

While the Thomas Cup is the world badminton team championship for men, the Uber Cup is the women’s event.

The Indian men’s badminton team has been clubbed alongside fourth seeds Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada in Group C of the Thomas Cup.

The Indian women shuttlers, meanwhile, are in Group D of the Uber Cup along with second seeds South Korea, Canada, and the USA.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. Each team will consist of three singles players and two doubles pairs.

While the Indian men have never won a medal at Thomas Cup, the women’s team has clinched bronze at two editions - 2014 and 2016.

At the previous edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup held in Denmark last year, Indonesia claimed their 14th Thomas Cup title, while China won the Uber Cup for the 15th time. Both Indian men’s and women’s teams were eliminated in their respective quarter-finals.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 badminton draw

Thomas Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore

Group B: Denmark, China, France, Algeria

Group C: Chinese Taipei, India, Germany, Canada

Group D: Japan, Malaysia, England, New Zealand

Uber Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany

Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, Spain, Australia

Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia, Egypt

Group D: South Korea, India, Canada, USA