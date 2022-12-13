Montpellier hosted the third Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux annual forum on Tuesday 13 December. The discussion revolved around the programme's many initiatives aimed at promoting sport across French territories in the lead-up to Paris 2024. The first Terre de Jeux trophies were also awarded at the forum.
The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will take place in less than 600 days, but their impact can already be felt all across France.
On Tuesday 13 December, the third Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux forum took place in Montpellier, focusing on the achievements of the past year and the upcoming stages of the project.
Terre de Jeux is a programme aimed at strengthening the Paris 2024 project on a national level, enabling all French territories to play a part in the Games including thousands of cities, 18 regions and 160,000 sports clubs.
Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024, attended the forum along with other personalities such as Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Games and Michaël Delafosse, the Mayor of Montpellier.
“Since the first day, one of the priorities of Paris 2024 has been to enable the whole of France to fully experience the Games,” said Estanguet, who is also a triple Olympic champion in canoe slalom. “This third annual forum aims to highlight the involvement of all the labelled [entities] and award the first Terre de Jeux trophies.”
Le Forum #TerredeJeux2024 est lancé ! C’est parti pour une belle journée d'échanges avec du beau monde au rendez-vous à Montpellier ! pic.twitter.com/UGh12Q4VQM— Tony Estanguet - OLY (@TonyEstanguet) December 13, 2022
The first part of the forum was focused on a set of initiatives undertaken by the Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux, as well as the impact those initiatives have on Montpellier. The French city has partnered with neighbours Sete and Millau on Games-related projects, which include sports teams such as France’s judo and men’s volleyball teams preparing for the Olympics in newly-renovated facilities.
The idea of connecting different territories is key to the efforts of Terre de Jeux. “This Terre de Jeux label changed us”, said Delafosse, the Mayor of Montpellier. “We didn’t use to see much of our neighbours but now we do.”
Elisabeth Brunet, from the city of Tarbes in south-west France, spoke about a successful day where 130 jobseekers practised athletics in the morning and took part in a job workshop in the afternoon.
Perle Bouge, a double Paralympic medallist who is on the Paris 2024 Athletes’ Commission, spoke about Paralympic Day, which took place on 8 October, and its importance in “mobilising and making people aware of para activities,” while Frederic Sanaur, General Director of the French Sport National Agency (Agence nationale du sport), spoke about the creation of 5,000 new sports facilities in France that will “intensify and diversify sporting activity.”
Marie Barsacq, the Director of Impact and Heritage for Paris 2024, talked about the “30 minutes of daily sporting activity” that will become mandatory in all French schools in 2024 to promote a “healthy next generation” in France.
“This is what the Games are about,” said Oudéa-Castéra. “Changing the lives of our children.”
As part of the Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux programme, 24 projects from labelled territories were awarded with trophies by Olympic basketball silver medallist Emilie Gomis and Michaël Jeremiasz, the Paralympic champion in wheelchair tennis.
Each trophy included a few grams of soil from Olympia in Greece, the cradle of the Olympic Games, to “reward their involvement in the Games and give value to their sporting projects.”
The winners were selected from over 250 applications based on five topics: Education and Citizenship, Environment and Climate, Health and Wellbeing, Inclusion, Solidarity and Equality, and Culture and Celebration.
The Côte d’or, Bouches-du-Rhône departments and Poissy and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines cities were among the award winners.
