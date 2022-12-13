The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will take place in less than 600 days, but their impact can already be felt all across France.

On Tuesday 13 December, the third Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux forum took place in Montpellier, focusing on the achievements of the past year and the upcoming stages of the project.

Terre de Jeux is a programme aimed at strengthening the Paris 2024 project on a national level, enabling all French territories to play a part in the Games including thousands of cities, 18 regions and 160,000 sports clubs.

Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024, attended the forum along with other personalities such as Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Games and Michaël Delafosse, the Mayor of Montpellier.

“Since the first day, one of the priorities of Paris 2024 has been to enable the whole of France to fully experience the Games,” said Estanguet, who is also a triple Olympic champion in canoe slalom. “This third annual forum aims to highlight the involvement of all the labelled [entities] and award the first Terre de Jeux trophies.”