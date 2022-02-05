Third men's downhill training run cancelled  because of high winds

Only three racers manage to start the third and last training run of the men's alpine downhill on Saturday (5 February) at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

High winds forced the jury to call off the event even though athletes were later allowed to slowly ski down the track for a last inspection.

Mathias Mayer, Christof Innerhofer and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde all complained at the finish line about the weather conditions and the jury decided to cancel the session "in the interest of safety."

The Norwegian was the fastest among the only three competitors with a time of 1 minute, 42.11 seconds, over 1 and a half seconds faster than his marker set on Friday.

The rest of the skiers were later allowed to ski down to inspect the Rock course for the last time.

The men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition on Sunday (6 February), with women's racing starting the following day with the giant slalom.

You can follow all the action in the Olympics.com live blog, here.

A view of the Downhill Olympic course at the National Alpine Ski Centre Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Beijing 2022 - Men's Downhill third training - Results before cancellation

1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) 1:42.11

2. Mathias Mayerx Franz (AUT) +2.85

3. Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +11.48