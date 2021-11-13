Things we learned at the Japanese Grand Prix: Uno, Sakamoto shine in front of home fans while world champs reign

There was no Hanyu Yuzuru, Kihira Rika or Alexandra Trusova as originally planned this past weekend (12-13 November) at NHK Trophy in Tokyo, the fourth of six stops on the International Skating Union's (ISU) Grand Prix Series, but high-quality, mid-season type of figure skating and delightful home triumphs won over fans at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium - and those watching from around the world.

Perhaps no story more than that of Uno Shoma and his convincing 30-point win in the men's singles, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic silver medallist's first Grand Prix gold since this same event in 2018 and sixth in his career.

It marks a special moment for the 23-year-old Uno, who nearly walked away from the sport two years ago after an eighth-place finish at the French Grand Prix.

"The last few years I haven’t been able to reach the podium," Uno said after his win. "I feel like here at the NHK Trophy I’m finally back among the world’s top skaters. I know I worried a lot of people and I just want to thank them for their support.

"I want to get better. I won’t get carried away by this win or my recent performances. I’m competitive again and I want to aim higher and higher."

While Uno bolstered his Grand Prix Final chances by adding to his Skate America silver medal, so too did Olympic teammate and compatriot Sakamoto Kaori, who won her first full-fledged international Grand Prix (she won a mostly domestic NHK Trophy last year) behind two steely and stirring programs.

While Hanyu, Kihira and Trusova all withdrew from the event prior to it starting, Russia's Daria Usacheva had a dramatic exit prior to the women's short program, falling in the warm-up and needing to be carried from rinkside.

Her Russian teammates, however, were in fine form as reigning pair skating world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov turned in a 14-point win in the pairs event, while Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov made their season debut at any event (a rarity on the Grand Prix), the dancers showing no signs of Katsalapov's reported back injury as they glided to gold.

MORE: Sakamoto delivers in pressure moment | Uno aces men's field

Here, five things we learned from the weekend, the fourth of six stops on the Grand Prix. Up next: Internationaux de France, in Grenoble, set for this coming weekend (19-20 Nov.).

Shoma-ing us what he's made of

In an interview with Olympics.com at Skate America, Uno said he was still dreaming golden dreams after a series of second-place finishes in his career. He willed that victory to life in Tokyo, scorching a triple-digit short program and then getting the job done in the free skate, set to the iconic Bolero this season and choreographed by his coach, Torino 2006 silver medallist, Stephane Lambiel.

Uno led by just three points over Skate America champ Vincent Zhou of the U.S. after the short, but his 187.57 free was the class of the field by some 16 points, and Zhou had an outright struggle in his own long program, scoring just 161.18 to barely hold on to the silver.

The Republic of Korea's Cha Jun-hwan won the bronze medal.

"I’m very disappointed in my performance," said the American Zhou. "I made a lot of mistakes and I really I wish I could have done better, capitalised on my opportunity here. But thankfully this isn’t the Olympics and I think it’s good to get this out of my system now because this is not who I am and not representative of my training."

Zhou struggled with quarter (q) and under-rotation calls on his jumps, finishing sixth in the segment.

Russia's Makar Ignatov was fourth, Matteo Rizzo of Italy was fifth and Alexander Samarin, behind a second-place free skate, came in sixth.

Sakamoto soars at home as injuries hit women’s field

With each of Trusova, Kihira and Usacheva out of the women's event, Sakamoto, the 21-year-old in her fifth season on the Grand Prix, became the de facto favourite. And she delivered.

Piecing together two solid programs back-to-back (a challenge for her in the past), Sakamoto skated last in the free after winning the short and didn't bat an eye, hitting seven triple jumps in her empowered program, expressing delight and emotion upon receiving her winning scores.

"My goal for the weekend was to skate clean through both the short and the free," Sakamoto said. "I put in a lot of work since Skate America. To accomplish what I set out to do makes me happy. As always, I was super nervous. ... I’m improving my personal bests little by little so I want to keep this up."

Sakamoto's gold was a statement win in the Olympic season among the strong Japanese women's field, the Beijing 2022 Olympic team with three slots available.

The same can be said - even more so - for 17-year-old Kawabe Mana, who used her chance as Kihira's replacement to show impeccable skating, including a landed triple Axel in the short program.

Korean You Young, the Youth Olympics Lausanne 2020 champion, and Alysa Liu of the U.S. finished three-four, both skaters with a triple Axel in their repertoire.

Mishina/Galliamov pick up where they left off

How would the 2021 world title impact the young careers of Mishina and Galliamov, still only 20 and 22, respectively, and not yet three years removed from their world junior title?

It's only buoyed them further, it appears.

Having opened their season with a win at Finlandia Trophy last month, the Russian duo was strong - if not perfect - behind two mature performances in Tokyo, looking to grow into programs they have said intend to show their now more experienced skating.

"We think [our Olympic season] is going well, we are taking it step by step," said Mishina, the team outpacing Russian compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, the two-time world medallists who had a flurry of errors in their free.

Added Mishina: "We were not at our best in the free but overall. ... We are not robots so we cannot be perfect every time we compete. All we can do is try to reduce the margin of error which is something we work hard to do each and every day."

While Tarasova and Morozov each struggled on their side-by-side jumps, there was more for the home crowd to cheer about as Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi, just in their second Grand Prix, captured the bronze medal following a silver at Skate America. The duo, in its third season together, could make an appearance at the Grand Prix Final next month pending results in the next two GP stops.

Sinitsina/Katsalapov: What injury?

A back injury had Sinitsina and Katsalapov, the 2021 world champion in ice dance, out of competition until the Grand Prix Series. Worried? Well, don't be.

At least not from the form that the Russian duo displayed in Tokyo, the team keeping pace with and then surging past Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Katsalapov during after the competition he is feeling healthy.

"Today I feel good, I feel really good," Katsalapov said on Friday (12 Nov.). "I have a lot of people around me who help to deal with this problem. Every day I am working an extra two, three hours after training."

Sinitsina/Katsalapov emerged winners by some five points after leading the rhythm dance by just 0.31 over Chock/Bates. Bates had a fluke fall to open their alien-and-astronaut-themed Daft Punk free dance, though the team recovered well thereafter.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain bounced back from a seventh-place finish at Skate Canada to win bronze.

Intrigue built over the weekend in terms of the Japanese Olympic team when it comes to ice dance: Muramoto Kana and Takahashi Daisuke, the latter the former world champion singles skater and Vancouver 2010 Olympic bronze medallist, showing clear signs of improvement from their new partnership a year ago.

They were seven-point winners over Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim, the three-time Japanese champs. There is only one Japanese spot in dance for the coming Games.

Grand Prix Final fields taking shape

Grenoble is set to host the French Grand Prix this weekend, then the Series concludes at the end of the month with the Rostelecom Cup, set this year in Sochi.

Who's in and who's out for the Grand Prix Final, which features the best six skaters and teams from each disciplines? The next two weekends will make that crystal clear, but both Uno and Zhou are not to be surpassed, each with a gold and a silver so far. Nathan Chen has a gold and bronze to his name, as well.

The Russian sweep in women's singles now looks unlikely, with Trusova and Usacheva each with only one Grand Prix result. Sakamoto has a fourth place from Skate America to go along with her gold in Tokyo, while You has two bronze medals in her two appearances.

Two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong have a pair of golds to their names in pairs, while Tarasova/Morozov have a gold and silver. Miura/Kihara, with a silver and bronze, have a very strong chance.

In dance, meanwhile, Chock/Bates are in good position with two silver medals, while teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue look set with a gold and silver.

The Final will be held 9-12 December in Osaka, Japan.