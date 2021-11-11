The quest for Olympic speed skating spots begins as Poland opens World Cup

The quest for long track speed skating places at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 begins between 12 and 14 November at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland. The first event of the four-stop international Olympic qualifying season will feature an array of the top long track speed skaters in the world, including Team USA’s world record holder Brittany Bowe and an array of Dutch icons.

The Netherlands will, as ever, be the team to watch after dominating the medal tally at both of the last two Winter Olympic Games (Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018).

All eyes on experienced Dutch

Among the Dutch masters eager to add to the nation's hefty reputation in the sport is the veteran pair of Sven Kramer and Ireen Wüst. Kramer, 35 and a nine-time world champion and Olympic medalist, has already announced this will be his last Olympic season.

“My focus is on the ice at the moment,” said the Dutch icon keen to step out of the Olympic limelight with a bang in the 5000 and 10,000m events. “I have to be at the top of my game in three months’ time, and I hope to finish on a high note at the Winter Olympics.”

Kramer’s 5000m gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 saw him break his own Olympic record and become the only male speed skater to win three Olympic gold medals in the same event.

Wüst, on the women’s side, is also 35 and looking to build on her outstanding record of 11 Olympic medals (five of them gold) since becoming the youngest Dutch Olympic champion in the history of the Olympic Winter Games back at the 2006 edition in Torino.

She leads a Dutch women’s team that has set the bar astonishingly high in recent years by winning nine of the 21 medals on offer at the last world championships.

Antoinette de Jong (3000m), Irene Schouten (5000m) and Marijke Groenewoud (mass start) are the current reigning world champions in their respective events, while 21-year-old former junior champion Femke Kok is already turning heads and ready to make her mark at what would be her Olympic debut.

On the men’s side, Kramer will face a stiff challenge from Sweden’s Nils van der Poel. The long-distance ace begins the season as world champion (5000m and 10000m) with the world record in the latter.

North Americans keen to keep pace

Other challenges to Dutch dominance will likely come from the United States, who boast a strong core in the team, their neighbours to the north, Canada, and the traditionally competitive Norwegians.

“Obviously the goal is to perform in Beijing [at the Olympic Games],” Team USA’s Florida-born Brittany Bowe, currently the 1000m world champion, world record holder and a bronze winner in the relay at PyeongChang 2018, told Olympics.com. “But you have to keep your focus and put in the work in November and December just like it’s any other year.”

Bowe, a two-time Olympian and considered by many to be the ‘Queen of the 1000m’, will be competing alongside teammate, and fellow Floridian and former inline-skater, Erin Jackson. There’s one more American from the warm weather climes of Florida, Joey Mantia, among those to watch for the U.S. men.

Of the Canadian athletes, Ivanie Blondin is a mass start specialist with the goods to land on a podium having already won five World Championships medals. Canada’s reigning team pursuit relay vice world champion, Conor Howe, will also hope to make it onto his first World Cup podium this season.

Covid hits Japanese hopefuls

Japan, traditionally strong on the ice, suffered a pandemic-related blow at the start of the World Cup, which is also a qualifier for the 2022 editions of the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships, the ISU European Speed Skating Championships, and the ISU World Speed Skating Championships.

Positive Covid-19 tests while on tour in Germany will keep four (as yet unnamed) Japanese athletes out of action in Poland.

Japan’s skaters won six Olympic medals – three of them gold – at the PyeongChang 2018 Games. Among the nation’s stars in those Games in the Republic of Korea, Takagi Nana won gold in the mass start and women's team pursuit, and Kodaira Nao, now a solid veteran at 35, scooped the 500m gold.

Kodaira has been in strong form leading up to the new season, winning a seventh straight national 500m title late last month.

The next stop of the ISU World Cup is in Stavanger, Norway on 19-21 November before the tour moves, after a two-week break, on to its North American portion with events in Salt Lake City, USA and Calgary, Canada in December.

Long track at the 2022 Winter Games

The long track World Cup season builds towards its climax at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, where 14 events will be staged between 5 and 19 February at the National Speed Skating Oval (known to locals as the ‘Ice Ribbon’).

A total of 14 Olympic titles (seven each for Men and Women) are up for grabs in the Chinese capital. Medal competitions include the 500m sprint, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and mass start events.

Last time out, at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, the Netherlands topped the medal count with 16 overall (seven gold), followed by Japan with six (three gold) and then Norway, who picked up four medals (two of those gold).