The heroes of the heroes

Not all superheroes wear capes.

This certainly rings true for all Olympians. However, some dressed up like superheroes at Beijing 2022, such as the skeleton pilot Sungbin Yun (Republic of Korea) flying down the icy track with an Iron Man helmet during the qualification rounds.

Even the best athletes at the Olympics have heroes they look up to in the world of sport - both winter and summer athletes.

Olympics.com takes a look at the heroes that inspire our Beijing 2022 Olympians.

Ryan Regez (Switzerland)/Roger Federer

Gold - skicross (freestyle skiing)

Ryan Regez had superhero ambitions long before he was crowned Olympic skicross champion in Beijing 2022...as Superman of the slopes since he was a child! Don't believe us? See for yourself in the Instagram post below.

Superman of the slopes had his own heroes, such as Switzerland's Mike Schmid, skicross 2010 Olympic champion. Beyond the snow, Regez's role models include two superstars of the tennis world: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss flyer also has role models that share his love for speed with seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton featuring among Regez's superheroes.

Regez, aka little Superman, Schmid, Federer, Djokovic, and Hamilton. That doesn't sound bad for a superheroes movie cast, right?

Arianna Fontana (Italy)/Valentino Rossi

Gold - 500m short track speed skating

Italian speedskating queen Arianna Fontana likes her heroes fast, with fellow speed king and compatriot Valentino Rossi featuring at the top of her list.

When asked who would be her perfect dinner date, the Olympic hero was quick to answer: Il Dottore, the nine-time motorcycle grand prix world champion.

Fontana became the most decorated Italian athlete at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing 2022, bowing out with 11 career medals behind her name. Her love for speed is not limited to her performances on the ice but extends into her hobbies. She is a self-confessed MotoGP fan and enjoyed watching Rossi, who retired at the end of 2021 and the late Marco Simoncelli.

And guess what? She also loves Fast and Furious movies!

Tobias Wendl (Germany)/Michael Schumacher

Gold - double luge

Staying on the topic of speed and fast icons. Six-times Olympic luge champion Tobias Wendl of Germany also professes his love for speed. Wendl and long-time partner Tobias Arlt raced to an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic doubles luge gold medal at Beijing 2022.

His life and career are rooted in his need for speed and lists seven-time Formula One champion and fellow German Michael Schumacher as one of his heroes. No surprises for a German who loves speed.

Among Wendl’s hobbies, one can find adrenaline-fueled activities. Watch this video:

Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)/Jonas Ledecky

Gold - Parallel Giant Slalom (snowboard)

Some Olympians reference their relatives as heroes, while relatives may inspire their athletic family members. For Czech superstar Ester Ledecka, both are true.

Three-time Olympic champion Ledecka made history in PyeongChang 2018 when she became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports: Alpine skiing and snowboarding. She successfully defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title in Beijing 2022.

Ledecka's comic book artist brother Jonas Ledecky is her role model, while the Olympian serves as the inspiration behind his creations. She often competes in racing outfits and snowboard art designed to make her look like a superhero.

"We developed this kind of secret identity. He made a suit for me as well as my helmet and everything. When I'm standing at the start, I feel like a superhero, it's really helping. It's cool to have someone who is so close to me, and he's creating such great stuff which I can use in my real job in life, and it's really special," she told FIS Snowboard in December 2020.

Max Parrot (Canada)/Lewis Hamilton

Gold - snowboard big air

Warrior best describes Canada's Max Parrot, who became Olympic champion in big air at Beijing 2022 after overcoming cancer.

Parrot drew admiration for his heroic fight and comeback after being diagnosed with cancer called Hodgkin's lymphoma at the end of 2018. He completed 12 chemotherapy treatments – at two-week intervals – by mid-2019 when Parrot announced he had beaten the illness.

While the three-time Olympic medallist has inspired many with his story, Parrot idolises seven-time Formula One champion and 'warrior' Lewis Hamilton.

"I've actually already met Lewis Hamilton, and I really admire the competitive side of him. He's such a warrior when he gets in his car and drives it," Parrot told Olympics.com.

Nathan Chen (USA)/Michael Phelps

Gold - Men's figure skating

He is the new Olympic champion at figure skating, and although he is the inspiration to many, Nathan Chen also has his 'own' heroes. Chen looks up to Michelle Kwan, two-time Olympic medallist and five-time world champion from his sport. He takes inspiration from other U.S. Olympians, like swimming icon Michael Phelps (28-time Olympic medallist) and short track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno (eight-time Olympic medallist).

Chen is also a big fan of basketball... who could jump higher? Chen or Stephen Curry?

Erin Jackson (USA)/Brittany Bowe (USA)

Gold - Women's 500m speed skating

U.S. star Erin Jackson raced into the history books when she won the women's 500m title in Beijing 2022 becoming the first black female to win a gold medal in speed skating at the Olympics.

Compatriot and friend Brittany Bowe played a significant role in Jackson's historic medal at these Games. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic bronze medallist, five-time world champion, and eight-time inline world champion made headlines for her act of kindness towards Jackson.

During the U.S. Trials, the world number one Jackson slipped during the deciding 500m race and finished third with the top two skaters earning Olympic berths in the event.

The first-placed Bowe gave up her spot after already qualifying in her specialist 1000m and 1500m events. Three-time Olympian Bowe featured in the same contest as Jackson finishing in 16th place.

"I'm speechless," Bowe said. "It was an honour to give someone this opportunity... I knew she had a chance to do something special - and you just saw that something special happen, to become an Olympic champion.

"I couldn't be more proud to be her teammate, and I'm just happy to be part of the puzzle. It's incredible. Unbelievable."

Nils van der Poel (Sweden)

Gold - 5000m and 10000m speed skating

Nils van der Poel will look back on Beijing 2022 with fond memories after winning gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m. But his Olympic cycle in the build-up to the Games is not that of the typical champion.

The Swedish ace finished in 14th place in his specialist 5,000m event at PyeongChang 2018. The disappointment forced Van der Poel into a two-year hiatus from the ice. During this time, he instead focused his attention on ultra-running.

Van der Poel attempted to follow in the footsteps of his hero, compatriot Rune Larsson, ultra-distance runner and three-time winner of the 246km Spartathlon.

The admiration between Van der Poel and Larsson seems to be mutual.

“Several factors worked together to make Nils van der Poel the Olympic champion. One of them is that in a double sense, he was prepared to leave already trodden paths. He has found his own way to train and live. In the picture, he builds up his strength by running in Hultemossen outside Trollhättan. There are no trails there, just a number of acres of natural exercise equipment,” said Larsson on Instagram when Van der Poel won his first gold medal in Beijing 2022.

Julia Marino (USA)/Jackie Robinson

Silver - slopestyle (snowboarding)

There are several ways to find your muse. Watching the Olympics may be one of them, but Julia Marino found her inspiration through a homework assignment at middle school.

"In middle school, I wrote a research paper on him [Jackie Robinson, first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era] and learned a lot about his life and the challenges that he faced," Marino said in an interview with _wnyt.com in _2017.

"Knowing the tremendous amount of hardship that he overcame is truly motivating. Even with everything that he went through, he never allowed those extreme obstacles to play as an excuse or stop him from achieving his athletic goals or his goals for achieving racial equality."

Mikael Kingsbury (Canada)/Michael Phelps

Silver - moguls (freestyle skiing)

Three-time Olympic medallist Mikael Kingsbury excels at moguls, but he also has skills in ice hockey. Among his idols is compatriot Sidney Crosby, who boasts Olympic gold medals in ice hockey.

When the ice melts... another GOAT appears. Kingsbury also lists U.S. swimming great and 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps as one of his heroes. No doubt Phelps is a role model to follow but difficult to catch!

Federico Pellegrino (Italy)/Alessandro del Piero

Silver - Men's sprint free cross-country skiing

Federico Pelligrino represents two Italian cliches: he loves skiing (and is one of the best around) and loves his football.

Although he is a huge Juventus supporter and his hero is the former Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero, he should perhaps stick to what he is good at: skiing. He stands out in the slopes, but in a football stadium? Judge for yourselves:

Jessie Diggins (USA)/Oksana Masters

Bronze - Women's sprint free cross-country skiing

Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 has ended, but the Paralympics are coming! American dual-sport athlete Oksana Masters is one of cross-country skiing ace Jessie Diggins' inspirational figures.

Masters has represented Team USA at both Winter and Summer Paralympics in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 in rowing, cross-country skiing and hand cycling. She is a double gold medallist in both the Winter and Summer Paralympics.

Three-times Olympic medallist Diggins said she admired Masters "for her grit, grace, positive outlook on all things, and how she bravely shares her experiences to empower others".

Jesper Tjader (Sweden)/Hams

Bronze - slopestyle freestyle skiing

And here we go. You may have recognised most of the heroes of our Olympians, but now you might be wondering... who is Hams?

Swedish slopestyle skier Jesper Tjader considers his hamster 'Hams' as his hero. "He's my mentor and spiritual leader," said Tjader.

Tjader claims Hams taught him the value of the little things in life. And now Tjader has conquered something huge: an Olympic bronze medal! But the sad part of the hero story is that Hams, who died in 2019, could not witness the moment. "You'll never be forgotten," reads Hams' bio on Instagram.

The tale of how Hams inspired an Olympic medal will never be forgotten either. RIP Hams!