The ‘Garlic Girls’ return to the ice at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships

The ‘Garlic Girls’, so named because the region in the Republic of Korea from which they hail, Uiseong, is famed for the pungent bulb, return to the international curling arena on Sunday 7 November at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The annual event hosts both men’s and women’s competitions with the top teams winning places at next year’s World Championships. The tournament also provides a practice ground for those teams who are still in the running for Olympic berths come February's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

In the women’s tournament, the gold and silver medal winners will earn positions at the World Women’s Curling Championship 2022 being held in Canada in March. The bronze medal and fourth-placed finishers will progress to the World Qualification Event 2022 in Finland in January.

In the men’s competition, the gold medal winners will earn a place in the World Men’s Curling Championship in Las Vegas in April, while those in silver and bronze positions will secure berths at the qualifying event.

Olympic chance

The meet also doubles as competition practice for the Republic of Korea and Japan men’s and women’s teams who are both headed to the Netherlands in December for the Olympic Qualification Event 2021, the final chance to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Both nations qualified for the nail-biting tournament by virtue of finishing high enough in the table – but outside the top six who qualified directly to the Games – at the 2021 men's and women's World Championships in April. Japan and the Republic of Korea men finished ninth and 13th respectively while in the women's tournament, the Garlic Girls just missed out on qualifying for Beijing 2022 directly, coming in seventh; Japan were 11th.

The Republic of Korea’s women’s team will be keen to hone their skills ahead of the last chance saloon event. The team, Kim Eun-jung (skip), Kim Young-mi, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-young and Kim Cho-hi, will be desperate to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games after their heroics at PyeongChang 2018.

The underdogs ran out surprise silver medalists at their home Games, with the whole country becoming increasingly enamoured with the sport and the team throughout the tournament. The quirky team moniker didn’t hurt nor the fun nicknames they gave each other after breakfast one day, in order to distinguish themselves from each other as they all have the same family name, Kim. Steak, Yogurt, Pancake, Sunny and Chocho went on to become national icons.

Following the Games, the quintet had a rough time after their three coaches admitted to abusive coaching practices, but the fivesome now have a new team around them and are looking to add more heroics to their Olympic story, presuming they can even get to Beijing 2022, that is.

On top of the world?

None of the other teams taking part in the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships have qualified directly, or have a chance to make it, to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, so all eyes for them will be on the kudos of the win and the 2022 World Championships qualification.

The other teams competing with Republic of Korea and Japan are Hong Kong, China, Kazakhstan and Nigeria in the women’s event, and Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, China, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the men’s tournament.

Nigeria’s inclusion came about following the 2018 World Curling Federation Congress, when it was announced as the first African country to be accepted as a member eligible to compete in the PAC zone beginning in 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is only the second outing at these championships for the Nigerian sides.

The last edition of the championships, which took place in Shenzhen, People’s Republic of China in 2019, was won by the home side in the women’s event, and the Republic of Korea in the men’s competition. This year’s event runs from 7–13 November 2021 at the Almaty Arena.

Qualification status for the curling tournament at Beijing 2022

(Curling at Beijing 2022 takes place between 2-20 February)

Women

1 People’s Republic of China (qualified as hosts)

2 Switzerland

3 RCF

4 United States of America

5 Sweden

6 Canada

7 Denmark

8 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

9 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

10 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

Men

1 China (qualified as hosts)

2 Sweden

3 Great Britain

4 Switzerland

5 RCF

6 Canada

7 United States of America

8 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

9 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

10 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

Mixed doubles

1 People’s Republic of China (qualified as hosts)

2 Great Britain

3 Norway

4 Sweden

5 Canada

6 Italy

7 Switzerland

8 Czech Republic

9 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

10 Qualifier determined at Olympic Qualification Event 2021

