Two-woman bobsleigh: the women looking to tame the Flying Snow Dragon in Beijing 2022

The female bobsleigh competition in Beijing 2022 will reach a climax in the two-woman event after the monobob made a stunning debut at these Olympic Winter Games.

The format will change, but the protagonists are the same, with monobob champion Kaillie Humphries and runner-up Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States leading the charge.

But the dynamism will change as the pilots will now be joined by push athletes who could see the formbook play a decisive role at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Bobsleigh GOAT

Buoyed by a historic first monobob Olympic gold medal, Humphries will fancy her chances of winning a third title in the two-woman bobsleigh. The most successful female bobsleigh pilot in Olympic history already has four medals to her name and is on the cusp of making it five. A fourth gold would see her equal the record with Germans Kevin Kuske and Andre Lange.

She claimed the top step of the podium in the two-woman bob in Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 and bronze in PyeongChang 2018, representing Canada.

Now flying the American flag, Humphries will be looking to give her adopted country their second gold medal in the women's bobsleigh competition in Beijing 2022.

"This is huge. I still remember back in 2002, the first women who won: Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers (USA). I hope in the future young girls are going to go, 'I remember Kaillie', and then they get involved," Humphries said after becoming the first Olympic monobob champion.

"They now have two opportunities (monobob and two-woman bobsleigh) and hopefully even more opportunities to win more medals in the sport. That's super cool, and I will continue to fight for that. The women before me have allowed this to happen, and I want to make sure that continues for all future generations."

Trailblazing Meyers Taylor

Humphries shared the monobob podium with second-placed compatriot Elana Meyers Taylor, who will be chasing her own piece of history when she races down the Flying Snow Dragon in the two-woman event.

If Meyers Taylor wins a medal, she will become the most decorated black athlete at an Olympic Winter Games with five medals. She equalled America speedskater Shani Davis with her fourth medal after she clinched the silver in the monobob.

Competing at her fourth Winter Olympics, Meyers Taylor won bronze in the two-woman event on debut in Vancouver 2010. She followed that up with silver medals in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Meyers Taylor is the form pilot in the two-woman bob after winning the overall World Cup title heading in the Games.

The two Americans will face a serious challenge from a strong German contingent that includes reigning Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and rising stars Laura Nolte and Kim Kalicki.

Jamanka did not win any races on the World Cup circuit this season but finished second on three occasions. She will take some confidence from the Olympic trials winning silver on the same track.

Young pretenders

Nolte may be one of the youngest sliders in the field but has already demonstrated her temperament finishing fourth in the monobob.

She will be looking to graduate into the senior ranks after winning the monobob gold medal at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lillehammer 2016 when it was added to the programme for the first time.

The 24-year-old Kalicki has also tasted success at the highest level, with the junior world champion claiming podium places at senior competitions. Kalicki won silver in the World Championship silver in 2020 and 2021.

Canadian ace Christine de Bruin will be in the running for a second medal at these Games after finishing third in the monobob. Making her second appearance at the Olympic Winter Games, De Bruin has her sights set on a medal in the two-woman event.

De Bruin has tasted some success in the two-woman bob clinching bronze at the World Championships in 2019 and 2020.

Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz of Germany Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Two-woman bobsleigh schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

18 February

20:15 - Two-woman heats 1 and 2

19 February

20:00 - Two-woman heats 3 and 4