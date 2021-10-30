The 15 Best Winter Olympian Halloween costumes

An athlete’s life may usually revolve around training and competitions, but sometimes you just need to relax and have fun. And there’s no better day to pull out all the tricks and celebrate than Halloween.

Olympics.com looks back at the scariest, funniest and cutest Halloween costumes worn by Winter Olympians.

Connor McDavid (Canada, ice hockey)

The Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, who was named to Canada's initial Beijing 2022 squad along with Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo, could also win a gold medal for his Halloween costumes. Do you recognise the guy on the right? Connor was the perfect Homer Simpson in 2018 and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle dressed as Marge. What a fantastic couple!

A year later, McDavid not only stole Christmas, but also Halloween. You decide which one is your favourite - Homer or the Grinch.

Alex Ovechkin (ROC, ice hockey)

The Washington Capitals captain and three-time Olympian has graced Halloween dressed as a fireman, inmate and a sports coach. But the look he chose in 2015 has to be the cutest - and not only because of the puppy.

This is definitely a very kind-hearted Batman, accompanied by the perfect partner - Catwoman.

Marc-Andre Fleury (Canada, ice hockey)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Fleury, who won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, stole the fan's hearts with his funny costume in 2019. He dressed as Cousin Itt – a character in The Addams Family. "There is a very good chance my husband won’t let me do his costume next year," laughed his wife Veronica, who herself dressed as Wednesday Addams.

P.K. Subban (Canada, ice hockey)

Here's another player who could add to the Olympic gold he won with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, by winning a gold medal for his Halloween costumes. It seems that P.K. Subban is truly inspired by music, with the most impressive look being a tribute to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

On another occasion, he dressed as Purple Rain Prince and tweeted: "Favourite holiday of the year".

And you can’t miss this one. It may not be related to music, but it sure is hilarious.

At this point, you may think it’s only hockey players on the list? Don’t worry, there are many other athletes who like to dress up for the Halloween holidays.

Shaun White (USA, snowboarding)

Three-time Olympic half-pipe snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White named David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream as one of his most inspiring songs. Apparently, that’s also why he dressed up as the British musician back in 2014.

But if you really want to laugh out loud you need to see how the 'Flying Tomato' turned into a beautiful mermaid.

Lolo Jones (USA, bobsleigh)

U.S. hurdler and bobsleigh star Lolo Jones, who has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, knows just how to enjoy her new sport. Should you wear a chicken head over your helmet and dance at the top of the track? Why not, if it’s Halloween.

Ashley Wagner (USA, figure skating)

This red-headed girl looks like a comic-book character but can you recognise the 2014 Olympic figure skating bronze medallist? If she had worn this to the gala, everyone would have loved it.

Johny Weir (USA, Figure skating)

This U.S. figure skater and two-time Olympian not only dresses like a vampire, he also skates as a vampire. Johny Weir, who is known for his lavish costumes, participated in "Nancy Kerrigan's Halloween on Ice".

Gus Kenworthy (USA, freestyle skiing)

This British-American freestyle skier and silver medallist in men's slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, won his Halloween competition in 2019. He posted a series of selfies after dressing up as different characters from American Horror Story: 1984!

Canadian bobsleigh team

The Canadian bobsleigh team, Team Kripps, provided the inspiration for Canada women’s national bobsleigh team on Halloween. Kristen Bujnowski, who competed on the team at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, shared a series of photos where the women's team copied the men's - all the way down to the badly drawn beards.

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA, alpine skiing)

This photo differs from the others, as it wasn't the athlete who chose to dress up this way. But we just had to feature this Halloween look from the two-time Olympic alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin. We bet this baby pumpkin couldn’t imagine the brilliant future she had ahead of her.