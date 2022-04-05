Thailand Open boxing: Sumit in semi-finals, Gaurav Chauhan crashes out

Reigning national champion Sumit won his quarter-final bout while Gaurav Chauhan suffered a defeat at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket on Tuesday.

Playing his first match after having received a bye in the opening round, Sumit settled early and secured a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Timur Nurseitov in the men’s 75kg quarter-final bout.

Gaurav Chauhan, a South Asian Games gold medallist, meanwhile, went down 4-1 to Aibek Oralbay Kazakhstan, the reigning Youth Olympics champion, in the men’s 91kg category.

With Sumit’s win, India now has four boxers who have made it to the semi-finals. Monika (women’s 48kg), Manisha Moun (women’s 57kg) and Tokyo Olympian Ashish Kumar (men’s 81kg) are the other three Indian boxers who progressed into the final four.

Six Indian pugilists will be in action on Wednesday.

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (men’s 52kg), who is competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, Rohit Mor (men’s 57kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (women’s 75kg) will play in the quarter-finals.

Govind Sahani (men’s 48kg), Varinder Singh (men’s 60kg) and Ashish Kumar (men’s 81kg), meanwhile, will fight for a place in the finals of their respective categories.

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, India had won eight medals - one gold, four silver and three bronze. At this edition, India has sent 15 boxers - eight men and seven women - to compete.