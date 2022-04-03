Thailand Open boxing: Minakshi crashes out in opening round

Indian women’s boxer Minakshi crashed out of the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022 after losing to Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the opening-round bout on Sunday.

Competing in the women’s 51kg weight division at the island city of Phuket, both boxers adopted a defensive approach in the first round but got into an attacking mode as the match progressed.

Despite landing a few clean punches, Minakshi fell short as the boxer from Thailand won the bout 3-2 courtesy of a split verdict.

Six Indian boxers - five women and one man, will be in action at the Thailand meet on Monday.

In the women’s section, Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines in the opening bout whereas Renu (54kg) will square off against under-22 European champion Sirine Charaabi of Italy.

Former Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), who recently secured berths at both the upcoming world championships and Asian Games through the national trials, will take on two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand in her opening bout.

Monika (63kg) will be up against Panpatchara Somnuek of Thailand. Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) will face Thailand’s Pornnipa Chutee on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar, who won the men’s 75kg gold medal in the last edition, will open his campaign against Thailand’s Aphisit Khankhokkhruea in the 81kg quarter-finals on Monday.

Asian Games champion Amit Panghal, however, will be seen in action later in his pet 52kg category. It will be the first time both Ashish Kumar and Amit Panghal will be in the competitive mode since returning empty-handed from the Tokyo Olympics.

The championships will conclude on April 10. India have named a total of 15 boxers – eight men and seven women – for the meet.

India had won eight medals - one gold, four silver and three bronze - at the last edition of the Thailand Open in 2019.