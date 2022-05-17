Thailand Open badminton: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha qualify for main round

Upcoming Indian badminton players Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha progressed to the women’s singles main draw of the Thailand Open 2022 after winning their respective qualifiers on Tuesday.

Playing at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Malvika Bansod, 57th in the badminton world rankings, defeated compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18, 21-8 in just under half an hour. Malvika Bansod will face world No. 59 Marija Ulitina of Ukraine in the first round on Wednesday.

Ashmita Chaliha, a member of the Indian team which made the Uber Cup 2022 quarter-finals last week, overcame the USA’s Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18 in 27 minutes.

The world No. 65 shuttler will face a stiff challenge against world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the main round of the BWF Super 500 event.

All the Indian men’s singles players in action on Tuesday lost their second qualifying matches after winning their opening fixtures. Priyanshu Rajawat,, Odisha Open champion Kiran George and Subhankar Dey,

Priyanshu Rajawat, a member of India’s Thomas Cup-winning team and current world No. 81, accounted for former junior world No. 1 Christo Popov of France 21-16, 21-17 in the first qualifier but lost to Li Shi Feng of China 21-10, 22-24, 21-12 in the second.

Odisha Open champion Kiran George, world No. 73, and Subhankar Dey, ranked 65th, were eliminated in similar fashion.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, India’s top doubles pair in the absence of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, lost their round-of-32 match to Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 19-21, 21-19 in 57 minutes.

Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will be in action from Wednesday. Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, have pulled out from the Thailand meet.

Thailand Open 2022: Indian results on Day 1

Men’s singles

First qualifying round: Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Christo Popov 21-17, 21-16; Kiran George defeated Victor Svendsen 21-19, 13-21, 21-13; Subhankar Dey defeated Arnaud Merkle 21-16, 17-21, 21-17

Second qualifying round: Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Li Shi Feng 21-10, 22-24, 21-12; Kiran George lost to Kai Schaefer 21-17, 14-21, 21-16; Subhankar Dey lost to Mads Christophersen 21-14, 18-21, 21-7

Women’s singles

Qualifying round: Malvika Bansod defeated Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18, 21-8; Ashmita Chaliha defeated Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18

Men’s doubles

Qualifying round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha-Ashith Surya lost to Liang Wei Keng-Chnwang Chang 21-7, 21-13

Main round: Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy lost to Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-16, 21-13; MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-12, 19-21, 21-19

Women’s doubles

Main round: Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy lost to Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen 21-5, 21-5

Mixed doubles

Qualifying round: S. Sunjith-TR Gowri Krishna lost to Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat 21-17, 21-13