Thailand Open badminton 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action; Lakshya Sen out - watch live in India

India’s top badminton players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will compete at the Thailand Open 2022, to be held at Impact Arena in Bangkok from Tuesday.

Former Thailand Open champion Saina Nehwal, who did not compete in the Uber Cup earlier this month, will also return to action at the BWF Super 500 event.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, has pulled out after an energy-sapping run at the historic Thomas Cup 2022 campaign for India in Bangkok.

HS Prannoy and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who also played a big part in India’s historic Thomas Cup win, will compete.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who won the Swiss Open in March, is seeded sixth at the Thailand Open. The Indian ace is currently ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings and will be chasing her first Thailand Open title.

Former world champion Sindhu will take on one of the winners from the qualifiers in the first round. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei is the top seed in the women’s singles while Saina Nehwal, ranked 23, is unseeded.

Saina Nehwal, a 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, will open her campaign against world No. 19 Kim Ga Eun of South Korea and could face PV Sindhu in the quarter-finals if both Indians progress.

Upcoming Indian shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha will begin from the qualifiers.

In the men’s singles, former Thailand Open champions Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, along with HS Prannoy, will be India’s top prospects.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth is drawn against compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in his opening match.

In the men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who won the India Open in January, will aim for this year’s second BWF Super 500 title at Thailand Open. The pair won Thailand Open in 2019 and is seeded fourth.

In the women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will reunite after the former missed the Uber Cup with an injury. Treesa had paired up with Tanisha Crasto for the tournament, where the Indian women’s team made the quarters.

Meanwhile, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will lead India’s charge in the mixed doubles.

Thailand Open concludes on May 22. The tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Where to watch the Thailand Open 2022 live in India?

The Thailand Open 2022 will be live telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-finals stage, which begins on May 20. Live streaming of Thailand Open 2022 will be available on the Voot app.

Thailand Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles

Main draw: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma. Qualifiers: Subhankar Dey, Kiran George.

Women’s singles

Main draw: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal. Qualifiers: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya.

Men’s doubles

Main draw: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila. Qualifiers: Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith, PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha-Ashith Surya, Ishaan Bhatnagar- K Sai Pratheek.

Women’s doubles

Main draw: Ashwini Bhat K.-Shikha Gautam, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy. Qualifiers: Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda

Mixed doubles

Main draw: B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Raju Mohamed Rehan-Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan. Qualifiers: S. Sunjith-TR Gowri Krishna.