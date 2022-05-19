Thailand Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu reaches quarters, Kidambi Srikanth pulls out

Former world champion PV Sindhu progressed to the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 while world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth pulled out from his round of 16 match at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Thursday.

PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, took 37 minutes to defeat world No. 46 Sim Yu Jin of South Korea 21-16, 21-13 in the round of 16.

Both Sindhu and her Korean opponent matched the intensity in the early exchanges of the first game and were tied at 5-all. PV Sindhu, however, took command of the proceedings by scoring nine of the next 10 points and went on to win the game with ease.

Sindhu only tightened her grip on the match in the second game and sealed her place in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open.

This was PV Sindhu’s second win over Sim Yu Jin in as many matches. PV Sindhu had come from behind to defeat the South Korean shuttler in three games at last year’s Indonesia Open.

Sindhu, India’s only remaining challenge at the BWF Super 500 tournament, will next face world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

While Sindhu enjoys a 13-9 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi, the Indian shuttler had lost to the Japanese player in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia championships last month.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth pulled out from his round of 16 match against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen while upcoming Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod lost to world No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark 21-16, 14-21, 14, 21.

India’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam lost 21-19, 21-6 to two-time world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, meanwhile, went down 21-19, 22-20 against Goh S H and Lai S J in their mixed doubles pre-quarter-finals.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and HS Prannoy along with worlds bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth in men’s singles had crashed out from the Thailand Open in the first round.

The Thailand Open badminton tournament will conclude on Sunday.