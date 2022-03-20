Tessa Worley clinches World Cup giant slalom globe in dramatic final race

Tessa Worley has won the giant slalom title in the season-ending World Cup alpine ski event in Courchevel-Meribel on Sunday (20 March).

A fourth place for the 32-year-old was enough to claim the small globe five years after her first triumph in 2017.

Worley started the day in second position on the giant slalom standings, five points behind leader Sara Hector.

But Sweden's reigning Olympic champion, who had made six World Cup podiums this season including three wins, was below her best after suffering a recent knee injury in Are, Sweden, and only finished 14th.

Worley, who was eighth after the first descent, rose to fourth place in the second, with first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin needing to win to add another globe to her overall title.

But the American lost her lead of eight-tenths of a second over her rivals and finished in seventh place, 0.67 behind winner Federica Brignone of Italy.

That saw Worley take the giant slalom tour title with 567 points ahead of Sara Hector (540), with Shiffrin in third place (507).

Before today, Carole Merle was the only French woman to win the giant slalom globe multiple times.

"It's amazing, it's... I don't know. Doing this in front of the French people... I just can't describe it. Merci!," Worley told FIS after the race.

"I'm just so so happy, happy for the team, my coaches, the girls... I mean, I didn't expect this this year, but I did it and I'm just so happy!"