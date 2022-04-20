Wimbledon ban for players from Russia and Belarus

Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been barred from Wimbledon over the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (20 April) by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) which stages the second Grand Slam tournament of the year starting on 27 June.

In a statement on the Wimbledon website, AELTC said, "In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.

"It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022."

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said, "We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.

"We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.

"If circumstances change materially between now and June, we will consider and respond accordingly."

Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has followed suit in declining entries from Russian and Belarusians leaving them unable to play in tournaments including Queen's Club, Nottingham, Eastbourne and Edgbaston.

Players from the two countries currently compete on the global ATP and WTA Tours as neutral athletes, and the ATP Tour swiftly released a statement expressing dismay at the decision.

It says, "Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings.

"We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game.

"Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings. Any course of action in response to this decision will now be assessed in consultation with our Board and Member councils."

The WTA Tour soon followed suit saying it was "very disappointed" with the AELTC ruling, adding, "A fundamental principal of the WTA is that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination. That principle is expressly set forth in our rules and has been agreed to by both AELTC and LTA. Prohibitions against discrimination are also clearly expressed in their own rules and the Grand Slam rules.

"The WTA will continue to apply its rules to reject discrimination and ensure that all athletes are able to compete at our Tour events should they qualify to do so, a position that until today’s announcement has been shared across professional tennis. The WTA will be evaluating its next steps and what actions may be taken regarding these decisions."

Unlike the majority of the elite calendar, Wimbledon and the three other Slams come under the umbrella of the International Tennis Federation rather than the ATP or WTA.

Reigning US Open champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev is the biggest name affected in the men's singles along with fellow Russia Andrey Rublev who won mixed doubles gold at Tokyo 2020.

Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the semi-finals last year, and Belarusian compatriot Victoria Azarenka - a two-time Slam winner and London 2012 mixed doubles gold medallist - will miss the women's singles.

Rublev famously wrote 'No War Please' on a TV camera after winning a match in Dubai in late February, while Azarenka said in early March she was "devastated by the actions that have taken place against and in Ukraine".

The year's first Slam, the French Open at Roland-Garros, will allow players from Russia and Belarus to take part.