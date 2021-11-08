Emma Raducanu gears up for last tournament of the 2021 season 

Hot off having her impact on tennis compared to Serena and Venus Williams by ITF President David Haggerty, Emma Raducanu will take to the court for the final time this season.

On the line for the newly crowned U.S. Open champion will be a chance to redeem her WTA record which, after New York, took something of a bruising.

An early exit from the Indian Wells tournament left the 18-year-old unable to climb high enough up the rankings to qualify for the 2021 WTA Tour Finals also taking place this week (November 10 - November 17) in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Far from Central America, the British teen will instead focus her attention on the Linz Open in Austria where she will match up against some familiar rivals and will do so on her own. The maiden major winner is still yet to appoint a new coach following the departure of Andrew Richardson two weeks after her triumph in Flushing Meadows.

However, Raducanu insists that a staffing appointment will be made soon. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of her tournament start she said: "I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation, it's in a good place. I'll have a coach in place at the Australian Open."

When will Emma Raducanu play next?

Raducanu is next due to appear on court at Upper Austria Ladies Linz from November 6 to November 12.

She has arrived in Austria as the top seed and the headline act following her historic Grand Slam win.

How to watch Emma Raducanu at the 2021 Linz Open

Raducanu’s final WTA tournament of the season – the Linz Open – will be played at the TipsArena Linz in Austria.

With the 2021 WTA Tour Finals set to start around the same time the biggest names on the women’s tour will be in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Nonetheless, notable others will also be Europe-bound. Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanovic are set to appear as well as Simona Halep who accepted a wild card for the tournament.

The teen has been handed a first round bye and is expected to play her first match on Tuesday (November 9), where she will face a qualifier.

To find out how you can watch Emma Raducanu in action at the Linz Open click here for a full list of countries and broadcast partners.