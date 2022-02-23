Alexander Zverev thrown out of Mexican Open

Olympic men's singles champion Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open on Tuesday (23 February) night after angrily smashing his racket on the umpire's chair.

The incident happened when the German, who was defending his singles title in Acapulco, and doubles partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 by Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara of Finland.

The German slammed his racket three times just below Alessandro Germani's feet before getting up from his seat to berate the umpire and hit the chair once more.

The ATP - who run the men's tour - announced he had been "withdrawn" from the tournament and would not be permitted to continue in the singles event.

Zverev in historic late finish; Gojowczyk gets a walkover

Zverev had already made headlines in Acapulco after his first-round match with American Jenson Brooksby ended at 4.54am local time on Tuesday.

It was the latest finish to a professional match in history with the world number three saving two match points before completing victory 3-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-2 in three hours and 19 minutes.

The 24-year-old had been due to face Peter Gojowczyk in round two, but his fellow German was given a walkover and will now face either Cameron Norrie or John Isner.

At Tokyo 2020, Zverev became the first German to win the Olympic men's singles title when he beat ROC's Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

That came after he knocked out Novak Djokovic in the semi-final to end the Serb's hope of a Golden Slam.