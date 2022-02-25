Ten Australians to watch out for at Milano Cortina 2026

Australia won four medals at Beijing 2022, its highest ever total. The 15 top-10 finishes by Australian athletes equalled the record set at Sochi 2014. Can the nation continue its fine tradition of punching above its sporting weight at Milano Cortina 2026? There’s no shortage of youngsters who will be looking to peak in four years’ time – or of veterans with wrongs to right.

Jakara Anthony, freestyle skiing - women’s moguls

There are a couple of factors on Jakara Anthony’s side as she looks towards Milano Cortina 2026.

The first is that she will still only be 27 when the Games come around. The second is the Olympic Winter Training Centre at the Sleeman Centre in Brisbane, opened in October 2020.

“To have the new water ramp facility in Australia is really game-changing for winter sport,” Anthony said after winning gold in Beijing.

“It means we don’t have to travel internationally so much and we can just duck up and train some jumps while we’re on snow.

Anthony outscored the women’s moguls field in qualifying and in all three of her final runs. With a role model like that and a brand new pathway into freestyle skiing on the doorstep, the question is who might step up alongside Anthony in 2026.

Tess Coady, snowboard slopestyle

There’s no chance of Tess Coady stinting on the hard work required to better her Beijing bronze medal when she competes at Milano Cortina 2026.

She learned that lesson as a teenager after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in practice ended her PyeongChang 2018 campaign before it had begun. Coady was just 17.

“It's crazy doing this kind of tour when you’re a teenager. It’s pretty easy to get to this big stage and think you’re a rockstar. I became complacent and stopped working hard.

"[The injury] was totally the kick up the arse I needed to get to work. In that whole year [rehabbing] I saw everyone getting so much better than me and when I got back on the snow, that was no excuses from here."

After she added ninth place in the Beijing snowboard big air competition, she said: "My biggest takeaway is that hard work pays off - that's something this Olympics has shown me."

Valentino Guseli, snowboard halfpipe

How do you make it into the top six at the Olympic Winter Games at 16? If you're Valentino Guseli, you do it by being a fearless perfectionist and having a halfpipe-style ramp in your backyard built by your grandfather.

"Val has a certain tenacity in training that you don't often see,” said his American coach Mike Lund.

“He's looking for absolute perfection from himself all the time.

"His ability to set aside fear or use fear to his advantage also sets him apart."

Guseli has already taken Shaun White’s world record for air in a halfpipe, clocking 7.3m.

When minimum age requirements finally allowed Guseli to compete on the World Cup circuit at 15 at Laax in Switzerland – alongside Scotty James – he clocked 95 in qualifying, the highest score of the day by far.

Now Guseli is looking to push boundaries in the snowboard halfpipe.

"I just want to do innovative stuff, whether it's adding a bit of individual style or flair to a trick that's been done, or it's a totally new trick.”

Cooper Wood-Topalovic, freestyle skiing – men’s moguls

Cooper Woods-Topalovic is already ahead of schedule.

"A goal I had in the back of my head was top 10 and I would have been extremely happy with that, so to make it into the top six ... I'm lost for words," said the 21-year-old after the men’s moguls final in Beijing.

Woods-Topalovic is only the third Australian man to reach an Olympic moguls super final after Matt Graham and Dale Begg-Smith.

And to Woods-Topalovic’s surprise, he received a text from Begg-Smith after the final. He doesn’t even know how the Turin 2006 gold medallist got his number.

Begg-Smith told him he thought Woods deserved the bronze, something the youngster described as a “massive confidence boost”.

As for the athletes who did make it onto the podium, Woods-Topalovic said: "They're the ones that are always consistently up the top, so we're always striving to be like those guys.

"Now that I know I'm up there, I can work on new things over the next four years ... and over the next four years I'll be doing what those boys are doing."

Scotty James, snowboard halfpipe

"Got the bronze [at PyeongChang 2018], got a silver now,” said James after the men’s halfpipe final.

“There's only one left to get, so that's the plan: to finish off the collection in Italy. And it's one of my favourite countries.

"I've already started the process but for now I'll enjoy this. I'm still very young, I still have a lot of vision, I'm still driven."

James, 27, has long been the face of Australian winter sport, with four Olympic Winter Games now under his belt.

Australia’s Winter Olympic chef de mission Geoff Lipshut hopes he might be able to give James the leg-up he needs for Milano Cortina.

“I think we’d like to have a halfpipe [in Australia],” Lipshut said. “It’s a matter of having the space and the nature of our resorts.

“We just need to find somewhere where… it’s shady enough that once you’ve blown the snow that you’re likely to keep the stock.”

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, curling mixed doubles

Dean Hewitt’s Olympic future got a boost when he stopped competing in a team with his mum. Not that she wasn’t a fine curler, but she would have been over 60 by the time Beijing 2022 came around.

He joined forces with Tahli Gill, who is just 22, when the pair were reacquainted at the national championships a few years ago.

Hewitt is 27, but since curlers often compete into their late 30s and beyond, the pair will certainly have Milano Cortina 2026 in their sites.

Australia’s first Olympic curlers won two matches in Beijing, including a victory over number-one-ranked Canada.

“Hopefully we can get a dedicated curling rink. That’s one of our biggest goals from this,” said Hewitt.

“Then hopefully we can actually train on home soil leading up to the next Olympics. That’d be huge for us.

"And get some more curlers out there and get them to try and hopefully reach their Olympic dream as well.”

Jarryd Hughes, snowboard cross

“Guess I’m going to have to come back in four years to do it again,” said Jarryd Hughes, clearly crushed after sliding out in the men's snowboard cross 1/8 finals.

The plan had been to go one better than in PyeongChang 2018, where Hughes won silver.

That had seemed unlikely when Hughes had to have ankle surgery four months before Beijing 2022, yet he said he’d been “feeling great” in the weeks before the Games.

“I should be able to do that move 10 out of 10 times – it's one of those screw-ups,” he said of his fateful overtaking manoeuvre in the 1/8 final.

And so, on to Milano Cortina 2026. “I was thinking about Italy before I even got to China because it would be the first European Olympics I’ve had the chance to compete at. That really excites me,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’ve still got a lot of fire in my belly to compete. I’ve just got to get my body healthy and I’ll be good.”

Sophie and Gabi Ash, freestyle skiing

Moguls skier Sophie Ash and aerials skier Gabi Ash both made their Olympic debuts in Beijing. The first Australian sisters to compete on the same Olympic winter team are 25 and 23 respectively.

Sophie just missed out on the moguls finals, while Gabi finished 14th in the aerials.

And the younger sister’s aerials results in 2021 suggest she’s on the up. She finished 6th, 7th and 9th at World Cup events in 2021 and 15th in the 2021 World Championship.

After her Beijing moguls display, Sophie was looking to the future.

"I'm really happy to have made the last 20. It was an awesome experience and I wanted to see how far I could go.

"There's always stuff to improve on and that's my job now."