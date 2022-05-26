Teddy Riner 'has still a lot to learn', his coach reveals ahead of season debut

Judo superstar Teddy Riner is set for his long-awaited return to competition.

The five-time Olympic medallist will be in action with PSG Judo on Saturday (28 May) at the French teams Championships in Villebon, over 30 kilometres from Paris. It will be his first tournament since Tokyo 2020 as he begins his journey to the home Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

The 33-year-old resumed training only six months ago.

"The official start was scheduled for 3 January. He gained a bit of weight, but less than in previous times. Teddy had been careful during his break and when he is in shape, it’s a lot easier", explained his long-time coach Franck Chambily.

The ten-time world champion opted for a step-by-step approach as he returns to competition over ten months after taking two Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 (bronze in +100kg and gold in the team event).

The Guadeloupe-native began his preparation this February at the INSEP [National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance] in Paris and later took part in training camps in Brazil, Morocco and Mongolia.

"The bar has been raised in terms of intensity, volume and commitment. We want to go slowly but surely," Chambily revealed.

Riner's schedule for the next couple of years

The French teams Championships looks like the perfect occasion for Teddy Riner to test himself in a competitive event ahead of his first international tournament, the Grand Slam Budapest on 10 July.

The 33-year-old also hopes to help PSG Judo win their first-ever national men's title.

The rest of his 2022 schedule remains to be decided, although the super-heavyweight star has set his sights on the World Championships in Uzbekistan in October and on the European Mixed Teams Championships in November, a tournament that he has never won.

Chambily explained that Riner's conditioning plan includes one training camp abroad each month and three or four international tournaments per year: "It’s important to work calmly, without getting injured, and to have fun."

In order to avoid injuries, the coach has an apparently surprising advice for the judo star: "You have to accept to fall in training, it's ok."

The former European medallist would rather see his protege fall hardly on his back than softly on his knees, as the latter could cause more damage, even if the knee that Riner injured before Tokyo 2020 is now in a good shape.

Teddy Riner: Learning new techniques

Fighting against training partners is important, but fighting boredom to keep having fun could be even more crucial for an athlete aiming for his fifth Olympic Games.

"Teddy may have broken a lot of records, but he has still a lot to learn", said the French coach.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist learned new training skills during his training camp in Brazil: he tried Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a local martial art, which gave him the opportunity to work differently and discover new techniques in order to be more efficient on the ground.

Riner is also trying to perfect his strengths and work on his weaknesses in standing judo.

"He is looking to improve his specialty moves, but also add complementary moves so he can have more chances to surprise his opponent. [He's working on] More action-reaction moves," the coach added.

That's how the 33-year-old is looking to keep his motivations high and become a more complete judoka as he steps us preparations ahead of Paris 2024.