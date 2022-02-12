Team USA sister act Tara and Tabitha Peterson – a force to be reckoned with

American sisters Tara and Tabitha Peterson grew up curling together, introduced to the sport by their grandfather.

This week, the duo is finally competing together at the Olympic Games.

"It's awesome. It's super cool. Being sisters, it's really special that we get to share this experience together,” said Tabitha. "We started curling when I was 10 and (Tabitha) was 8, and we just started on the same team together. So it was just easy, an automatic teammate."

Tabitha, 32, is an Olympic veteran, having finished eighth four years ago as part of Team Roth. The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are a debut for the 30-year-old Tara.

The sisters have competed together in five seasons: first, as part of a team skipped by Jamie Sinclair in the 2015-16 season, then, on Team Roth with Nina Roth as skip following the PyeongChang Games.

In 2019, Tabitha took over as skip and the two have been together on Team Peterson ever since.

"I know we can beat these teams."

Going to the Games together has been the goal.

“I guess I kind of, in a way, was doing it for her,” Tabitha Peterson said in an interview with For The Win. “I really want to get her to get to the Olympics because I know how special it felt for me the first time around.”

That doesn’t mean they’re satisfied, far from it. They're gunning for gold.

“I know we can beat these teams,” Tara said, according to an interview with KSTP. “We have beaten every single team that we will be playing, so it’s very likely that we should be on the podium.”

“We have a really, really good chance if we can have a good week and put it all together,” Tabitha said, “that we’ll be on the medal stand.”

Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson and Tara Peterson of Team United States compete against Team Denmark Picture by Justin Setterfield

A strong start at Beijing 2022

The 2021 world bronze medallists, Team Peterson have gotten off to a strong start in Beijing, winning their first three matches.

They cruised in their opener, defeating ROC 9-3, and followed that up with a 7-5 defeat of Denmark. Their third match-up with the People’s Republic of China ended in an 8-4 victory.

“Overall, we're pretty satisfied. We feel like we got a little bit lucky on some of their shots. But we kept the pressure on and forced them to make some hard ones. It was a good game,” Tabitha said after their win over China. “We're just focusing on our process and not focusing on outcomes. So one rock at a time, just concentrating on that. We're really liking the ice and it's fun out there, we're making lots of shots.”

Together, they’re making the most of their Olympic shot, and who knows how far that can take them.

“We know we’re right up there with the best in the world,” Tara said, according to Team USA. "So, we can hopefully get a medal. We’re playing well. We just need to keep it rolling.”

And no matter what happens, they’ve got two very happy fans back home in the U.S.

"Mom and dad are very happy,” said Tara.