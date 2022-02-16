Team Mouat react to securing semi-final berth with "important" win against world champions Sweden

Team GB are on fire up in the men's curling competition at Beijing 2022.

Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan Jr, Bobby Lammie, and Grant Hardie defeated world champions and the previously unbeaten Sweden 6-5 to record their fifth straight win at these Winter Olympics and, most importantly, secure a spot in the semi-finals to give them a serious shot at a medal - possibly Great Britain's first of these Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat of Team Great Britain competes against Team Sweden Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mouat: 'Beating Sweden will give that mental edge'

"It was a really important win," Mouat said. "We knew that we were close to getting a qualification spot, so we just wanted to come out and secure it before two tough games tomorrow.

"We obviously didn't get the hammer which was a bit of a disappointment but we came out and forced them into some tough shots and got the head start with the 3-0 lead and controlled it from there."

"The goal from the round robin is to get into the semi-final and to have hammer would be the best opportunity for us to win the game.

"I think it increases our win percentage to 30 per cent, so we really want to get the hammer in that semi-final."

Britain have found a fair amount of success against the Swedes in recent years. Making their debut at the European level in 2018 Team Mouat stopped Sweden’s Team Edin from winning their fifth consecutive title. They faced Team Edin again in the 2021 final, triumphing over the Swedes with a 8-5 victory.

"To beat them in the round robin is going to give us that mental edge. We are really looking forward to getting on the ice against Russia and hopefully we will continue our winning streak."

'Most complete performance so far'

Team GB's third Grant Hardie reflected on the team's performance and felt his side were in control throughout the game against the Swedes.

"Not getting hammer puts you on the back foot straight from the off against a team like that," Hardie said. "But to turn it around in two ends really just relaxed us all and we were able to control the game from there."

Asked if there were nerves after Sweden got two shots in the ninth end, Hardie said: "Maybe a little bit after my second missed peel. But with Bruce throwing after me, I was always confident he would keep them to two and even a three wasn't the end of the world.

"With the hammer coming home we managed to close it out."

Silver medallists in 2014, Britain are looking to return to the podium after missing out at PyeongChang 2018.

"It feels like we've been steadily building as the week goes on, I think that's the most complete performance so far," Hardie concluded. "All four of us really turned up today which was great to see in such a big game."

Bruce Mouat of Team Great Britain competes against Team Sweden Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When and where to watch the men's Team GB curling team at Beijing 2022

Team Mouat are back in action on Wednesday 16 February at 14:05 local time in a round-robin match against ROC.

Britain will close out the round robin against Canada on Thursday 17 February at 9:05 local time

The men's semi-finals are at 20:05 on the same day.

The full schedule for the men's curling competition is here.

