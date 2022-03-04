Meet the Team GB stars aiming to shine at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics 

The hopes of Great Britain will lie on the shoulders of 24 athletes who will represent the country at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. In total, athletes from Britain have won 34 medals in the history of the Games, with seven of those coming four years ago in PyeongChang.

From Para alpine skiers to Para snowboarders and wheelchair curlers, here are six of the stars looking to shine in People's Republic of China between 4 and 13 March.

Menna Fitzpatrick, Para alpine skiing, women's visually impaired

Great Britain have a strong history in Para alpine skiing, with 24 medals making it the country's most successful sport. Alpine star Menna Fitzpatrick is the most decorated British Winter Paralympian of all time with four medals to her name, including one gold.

Fitzpatrick is preparing to compete in her second Winter Paralympics, after a hugely successful PyeongChang Games saw her crowned slalom champion, while also winning silver in both the giant slalom and super combined, and bronze in the super-G.

All of Fitzpatrick's medals were won alongside guide Jennifer Kehoe who has since retired from the sport, so the Beijing Games represent something of the unknown to the four-time medallist, particularly as her new guide Katie Guest was forced to pull out of Beijing 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, none of these challenges will have dulled the enthusiasm of the 23-year-old from Macclesfield who said in a January interview with ITV Granada:

"I know how cheesy it sounds but it would mean everything to me, and it proves to myself, that it wasn't a one off.

"If we do win, it would definitely be one of my proudest moments."

Millie Knight, Para alpine skiing, women's visually impaired

Joining Fitzpatrick in Beijing is another PyeongChang 2018 medallist, Millie Knight. The 23-year-old's first Winter Paralympics experience was at Sochi 2014, where at age 15 she held the honour of being her country's flagbearer during the Opening Ceremony.

However, it was at PyeongChang 2018 where Knight really caught the public eye, winning two silvers in downhill and super-G and a bronze medal in slalom alongside guide Brett Wild.

Having overcome multiple concussions on her road to Beijing, Knight proved she is in top form going into these Games with a gold in the super-combined race at the World Championships and the overall 2021/22 super-G Crystal Globe.

Can she turn that form into gold in Beijing?

James Barnes-Miller, Para snowboard

One athlete looking to make history in Beijing is Britain's Para snowboard supremo James Barnes-Miller who is aiming to become his country's first medallist in the sport.

The 32-year-old finished seventh in the snowboard cross event at PyeongChang 2018, however it is his recent form that has set tongues wagging heading into the Games.

In 2021, Barnes-Miller won the overall Para Snowboard World Cup title, following it up with a silver in snowboard cross at the World Championships.

“I’m stoked to be a part of the squad for the Paralympic Winter Games, and I’m just buzzing to get out on the snow in Beijing,” he said after his selection for the Games.

“I learned so much from my first experience of the Paralympics four years ago and I want to bring all of that experience to the slopes when our events get started.

“We’ve got an incredible squad and we showed at the World Championships that we’re ready to compete with the best in the world. Bring it on!”

Gregor Ewan, wheelchair curling, mixed team

If there is one member of the GB wheelchair curling team who knows what it takes to succeed at the Winter Paralympics it is Gregor Ewan. The 50-year-old will be competing in his third Games having won an impressive bronze at Sochi 2014 after a third-place playoff clash against People's Republic of China.

After Britain's curling success in the Winter Olympics, where they claimed a gold and silver medal in the women's and men's competitions, Ewan will look to bring more joy to a country that has been developed a recent fixation with the sport.

Ewan will be joined by Hugh Nibloe, David Melrose and Meggan Dawson-Farrell in in the mixed team event, where they will need to overcome the formidable challenges posed by reigning world and Winter Paralympic champions China.

Neil Simpson, Para alpine skiing, men's visually impaired

For a country with such a rich history in the sport, it comes as no surprise that another athlete on the list will be competing in Para alpine skiing.

However, unlike the aforementioned medallists, 20-year-old Neil Simpson will be competing at his very first Games. Still, the athlete from Aberdeenshire, Scotland, who will be guided by his older brother, Andrew, comes to the Games with great expectations having won a silver medal in the super combined at the World Championships.

He was also on the shortlist for the 2020 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year alongside footballer Jude Bellingham and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after a breakthrough season in which he won slalom gold and giant slalom bronze at the World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup in Slovenia.