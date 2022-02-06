Team GB luger Rupert Staudinger commemorates late team-mate AJ Rosen with special helmet tribute: “Rest in Peace AJ”

Great Britain’s solo luger Rupert Staudinger is sliding for much more than himself at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,

The 24-year-old, who is competing at his second Olympic Games after representing Team GB at PyeongChang 2018 four years ago, is using his appearance to pay an emotional tribute to his late great team-mate and friend, Adam 'AJ' Rosen.

The tree-time Olympian died of cancer shortly before Christmas last year. His passing triggered an outpouring of messages from the luge community all around the world.

Now, Staudinger is doing what he can to honour the man who had an enormous impact on his life both on and off the track.

Yesterday (5 February), the Briton appeared for his first qualifying runs at the Yangqing National Sliding Centre with the words “RIP AJ” etched onto the side of his white and green helmet.

The printed words may be small in size, but they are packed with meaning:

“He played a huge part in my career,” said Staudinger to Team GB. “I decided that it’s a little thing to keep his memory alive.

“He was such a great guy. I’m a little bit speechless because it’s ever so sad that he’s not here anymore because of cancer so young.”

Beijing 2022 Olympics: Rupert Staudinger sliding for AJ Rosen

Staudinger shared a room with Rosen four years ago ahead of his Olympic debut in South Korea. His presence had an immeasurable impact on the young luger:

“He helped in so many ways, not just sliding but general life things,” continued Staudinger. “He played a huge part in my luge career – taught me so much about sliding.

“Back at the Games in 2018, he basically was a big brother to me. He helped me handle everything that all of sudden happens to you at a Games.

“I probably would have not been at the Games without him,” the luger added.

Following the results of his first two qualification runs at Beijing 2022 Staudinger currently sits in 24th position in the men's singles standings.

The Briton will return to the track tonight (6 February) at 19:30 CST for a third run and will be aiming to finish inside the top 20 in order to qualify for the fourth and final run.

Whatever unfolds the Briton can be sure that thanks to his gesture Rosen's legacy will live on for years to come.

