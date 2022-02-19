Team GB bobsleigh: Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas: "It's a four-run race" 

Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas are making history for Team GB in bobsleigh.

Despite sitting in 19th place out of 20 teams after heats 1 and 2 with a combined time of 2:04.54 in the 2-woman bobsleigh event at Beijing 2022, they are achieving an impressive milestone.

Douglas is the first woman to compete for Great Britain in different sports at an Olympic Games and Olympic Winter Games. She sprinted for Team GB in the 100m and relay at Beijing 2008.

Fourteen years later, she is competing with pilot McNeill after being an alternate at PyeongChang 2018.

"It has been 14 years and a very different track!

"Beijing is a wonderful city although we are not right in the city. It has been lovely to experience the culture, the people are wonderful, very friendly and have welcomed us so well here. We really want to have a good performance tomorrow."

Montell Douglas Picture by 2008 Getty Images

Douglas is the brakewoman on the team and picked up the sport in 2016.

"I've been doing bobsleigh for five years now. I've built on my experience, my training is more gym and power based. Shorter distances, not 100m which isn't fun for me in my old age! I've changed things a bit to make me a better bobsledder.

"It's not easy doing elite competition in both summer and winter sports but I'm very proud that I have done that."

McNeill's dedication to her craft is unquestionable. During the pandemic, her father and brother helped construct a 30-metre push track in their backyard in Newcastle, and she invited the rest of the Team GB women's team to use it for training. As she sets her standards so high, she was understandably disappointed in their first two heats.

"Something has gone drastically wrong, it hasn't all come together. It is one of those things where we don't fully know what's going on. We need to go back, speak to the coaches, look at the timesheets, reset and recover and come back tomorrow - it's a four-run race."

McNeill finished eighth with brakewoman Mica Moore at PyeongChang 2018, which is the highest bobsleigh finish in history by a British female bobsledder.

"As athletes we are driven by always wanting to be the best, so we've got to eat, sleep and come back with a fresh mindset tomorrow and see what we can do.

"If we come back tomorrow and we put everything together and it's clear on the timesheet, we'll have done what we wanted to do."

Mica Mcneill and Montell Douglas of Team Great Britain slide during the 2-women bobsleigh heats Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When and where to watch McNeill and Douglas compete

McNeil and Douglas' journey in the 2-woman bobsleigh will come to an exciting conclusion on Saturday 19 February. Heat 3 will begin at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK) at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. The fourth and final heat is scheduled to start at 21:40 (13:40 UK).

