World 10k Bengaluru 2022: World champions, Olympic medallists in elite race - watch live streaming

The World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon flags off from the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Karnataka on Sunday.

This will be the 14th edition of the event, which is Asia’s only gold-label race. Started in 2008, the annual event is returning after a two-year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.

The World 10k 2022 boasts a star-studded line-up for the elite race with top international stars in action.

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, the reigning men’s and women’s 5000m world champions, and Rio 2016 Olympics 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui of Kenya, are the top names in the race.

Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya, a former half marathon world record holder, 2017 world cross country champion Irene Cheptai, who won the World 10k Bengaluru women’s race in 2017, and Joyce Tele, who recently won the Agnes Tirop Cross Country Classic in Eldoret, Kenya, are also on the start list.

Tadese Worku, a junior 3000m world champion, will be another international athlete to keep an eye on.

This year’s Indian elite line-up includes a healthy mix of veterans and promising youngsters from across the country.

Delhi half marathon 2020 gold medallist and World 10K silver medallist Parul Chaudhary will lead the Indian elite women’s category.

Parul will have tough competition from World 10K bronze medallist Chinta Yadav and Monica Athare, who competed in the 2017 world championships. Komal Jagadale, who finished fourth in the 2020 Mumbai Marathon, is also expected to be a strong contender.

Mumbai Marathon 2020 winner Srinu Bugatha, meanwhile, will lead the men's line-up. He will be challenged by SAF Nations Marathon 2022 bronze medallist A B Belliappa. Srinu and AB Belliappa both have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The other contenders for the Indian men’s title are Anish Thapa, New Delhi National Marathon 2022 silver medallist and Delhi Half Marathon 2020 fifth-place finisher Tirtha Pun, along with Narendra Pratap Singh, winner of the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the Khelo India University Games 2020.

At the last edition in 2019, Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu won the men’s elite race while Lakshmanan Govindan was the top placed Indian, followed by Olympian Avinash Sable and Srinu Bugatha.

The women’s race was won by Kenya’s Agnes Tirop while Parul and Chinta were the top two Indian women.

In addition to the World 10k elite runs, there are Open 10K (for committed runners), the Majja Run (5km for amateur runners), the Senior Citizens’ Race and the Champions with Disability Race (both 4.2km) categories at the World 10k Bengaluru.

World 10k Bengaluru race categories and start time

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

World 10K Women - 7:10 AM IST

World 10K Men - 8:00 AM IST

Where to watch World 10k Bengaluru 2022 live in India?

The World 10k Bengaluru will be telecast live on the Colors Infinity and Colors Kannada TV channels in India. Live streaming of the race will be on the Procam International YouTube channel.