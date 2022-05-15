World 10K Bengaluru 2022: Parul Chaudhary, Abhishek Pal crowned new Indian champions

On a day when the Bengaluru sky displayed its varying moods, Parul Chaudhary and Abhishek Pal were crowned new champions in the Indian men’s and women’s fields, respectively, at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 on Sunday.

It was an easy win for Parul Chaudhary, who hardly strayed away from the lead role in the pack, but defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav, the 2019 winner, was keeping pace with her until the pack entered the Kanteerava stadium for the final stretch.

“The route was a little hilly,” said Parul of the course where she has featured for the second time. “But it was good because we practice for this. I’m happy with the test I did for speed.”

A final burst from Parul Chaudhary allowed her to finish at the top and set a personal best in 10K road running at 34:38. Sanjivani Jadhav finished six seconds behind at 34:44.

The surprise of the day was for Komal Jagadale, who also managed to break away from the pack in the last 350m of the race and finish at 35:28. For Komal, a steeplechaser, it was an incredible debut 10K race where she finished ahead of her seniors.

“I didn’t think I would place on the podium,” Jagadale said. “I didn’t care much about chasing the international athletes because I was busy competing against the Indian field itself.”

The rain affected the race conditions for all three podium finishers, but to varying degrees. “The rain didn’t affect me much because I dealt with it like a steeplechaser,” Jagadale laughed.

Abhishek Pal was the leading Indian runner in the men's event at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022.

The men’s field at the World 10K Bengaluru 2022 featured a podium that finished within one second of each other with Abhishek Pal taking the top spot at 30:05 while both Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh finished at 30:06.

For both Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh, it was their first time racing a 10K on-road and both runners, who train together at a camp in Ooty, were pleased with their performance.

“It was a little tough in some places [with the puddles on the road from the rain]. There may have been a mistake in the middle, but I didn’t want to overtake the seniors too much,” said Kartik jokingly. “It feels nice when everybody gets a medal.”

Gulveer also joined in the cheery atmosphere as he outlined his preparation for the race. “We all train together so the strategy was to follow the two in front.”

While Gulveer, a 10K road race novice, has yet to qualify for the Asian Games, both Abhishek and Kartik have secured qualification in the 5k event. “I’m happy that I won here this time. It’s my third time here at TCS World 10K – I placed fourth in 2017 but couldn’t finish in 2019 because of a knee injury.”

Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Irene Cheptai won the men’s and women’s overall titles, respectively.

TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 Indian runners’ results

Top 10 - World 10K Indian Women

Parul Chaudhary - 34:38

Sanjivani Jadhav - 34:44

Komal Jagadale - 35:28

Preenu Yadav - 35:29

Kavita Yadav - 35:29

Richa Bhadauriya - 35:31

Ujala - 35:33

Chinta Yadav - 36:53

Monika Athare - 37:05

Reshma Dattu Kevate - 37:44

Top 10 - World 10K Indian Men

Abhishek Pal - 30:05

Kartik Kumar - 30:06

Gulveer Singh - 30:06

Pravin Khambal - 30:10

Harmanjot Singh - 30:12

Anish Thapa - 30:18

Tirtha Pun - 30:28

Kiran Mhatre - 30:35

Lovepreet Singh - 30:40

Dinesh - 30:52